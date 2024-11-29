‘Cian’s 134 Caps Are Testament To How Well He Prepares’ – Doris

“We were actually watching some of his highlights during the week from his debut against Australia funnily enough in Croke Park but some of his carries so explosive, stepping, skill-set and his longevity has been unbelievable.

“Like 134 caps is just wild and how many is that with Leinster as well? I think that’s in large part testament to how well he looks after himself. I had the pleasure of rooming with him in Ireland for about four years and he’s up to all sorts of tricks in terms of his recovery. Sometimes sleeping on the ground with his legs elevated, sleeping on acupressure mats, mindfulness and even all sorts of cold showers, loads of stretching and it’s stood to him in terms of his body and the ability to stay going at this age.

“He’s very much his own man as well. People were saying during the week how he hasn’t changed a whole lot since when he first came in. He’s got his own unique and obscure hobbies and does his own thing off the pitch but, yeah, he’s true to himself which is a good thing.”

Much has been made this week of the return of former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, with his forensic attention to detailed knowledge of the Irish players, and Doris is aware of the narrative,

“In terms of Joe having insight, it’s probably evolved quite a bit. His stamp on the game within Ireland is definitely still there as well, the professionalism that he brought the game to, a lot of the habits and his focus on building the right habits is still there, but there’s been evolutions there as well I would say,”

