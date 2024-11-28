Key Times

General Admission Gates Open: 1:40pm

Team Warm Up: From 2:10

Teams take to the Pitch: 3pm

Kick Off: 3:10pm

Weather: For up to date weather please check Met Eireann on met.ie

IRFU 150

Ireland will wear the limited edition IRFU 150 Anniversary kit on Saturday. The jersey will be available from Elverys on Friday morning.

A special jersey for a special occasion! 😍 We’re excited to wear our new 150th Anniversary kit this weekend, with the jersey available to purchase from Friday.#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/Xippp1OCqm — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 25, 2024

Getting To The Stadium

Make sure you know your ticket route colour and check out the Aviva Stadium website here for advice on getting to the match on foot, by bus, by train, on the luas and by bike.

Blue Route Escalator – West Stand

Regrettably, the escalator on the West Stand side of Aviva Stadium (blue route entry) is currently out of order. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to our fans. If you are unable to use the stairs there will be stewards on hand to direct you to available lifts.

Please note that at peak times there may be queues to use the lifts. This situation is unfortunately beyond the control of the IRFU, and we again apologise for any inconvenience.

Match Programme

Don’t forget to buy a copy of the souvenir match programme which includes a look at the history of the game in Ireland, a preview of our visitors the Wallabies, kids corner, and player features.

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground.

Please note that kiosks in the stadium are cashless, you can pay by card or phone.

Respect For Fellow Fans

Please be mindful of others when moving to and from your seats and wait for breaks in play to allow all supporters to enjoy the action on the pitch.

Ticketing

We will be using SafeTix for all four Autumn Nations Series games, meaning you will need to have a mobile phone with the ticket(s) saved in your Apple or Google Wallet or accessible via IRFU Account Manager.

