Tickets On Sale Now For Ireland U-20 Six Nations Matches In Cork

The Ireland Men’s U20s, sponsored by PwC, are returning to Virgin Media Park in 2025 with two blockbuster Six Nations matches against England and France in Cork.

The venue has increased in capacity to 8,800 this year and has been hosting the Ireland U20s since 2019 with the side winning all 11 U20 Six Nations games played in Cork.

The Ireland Men’s U20s have won three Grand Slams in the past six years. They also won the Triple Crown in the 2020 Championship that was halted after three games due to the pandemic,

All four previous games that the U20s have played against England and France at Virgin Media Park have sold-out with demand expected to be extremely high again this year.

The opening clash against England will take place on Thursday, January 30, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

After away games against Wales and Scotland in February, the Ireland U20s host France in Cork on Friday, March 7, with an 8pm start. They complete the campaign away to Italy.

Ireland U20s At Virgin Media Park

Thursday, January 30

Ireland v England, Virgin Media Park, 7.45pm; Click here to buy tickets

Friday, March 7

Ireland v France, Virgin Media Park, 8pm; Click here to buy tickets