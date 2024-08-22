Bemand Confirms Ireland Women’s Coaching Team For WXV Campaign

Head Coach Scott Bemand has today confirmed his Ireland Women’s XVs Coaching Team for the upcoming Test match against Australia in Belfast and the WXV1 campaign in Vancouver.

After guiding Ireland to a third place finish and qualification for Rugby World Cup 2025 during his first Guinness Women’s Six Nations in charge, Bemand leads the team into an important year ahead, starting with Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test match against the Wallaroos on Saturday 14, September.

Buy tickets for Ireland v Australia at Kingspan Stadium

Bemand will be assisted by former England international Alex Codling, who joins the set up as Forwards Coach, while Hugh Hogan has been named as Defence Coach and Gareth Steenson comes in as Kicking Coach.

Both Codling and Hogan bring a wealth of experience to the Coaching Team, joining Denis Fogarty who continues in his role as Scrum Coach for a third season, while Steenson will be an invaluable asset to Ireland’s kickers having called time on his illustrious playing and coaching career with Exeter Chiefs at the end of last season.

Former second row Codling was most recently Head Coach at Newcastle Falcons, while Hogan has built up an impressive coaching CV having held previous senior roles with Leinster, Scarlets and Suntory Sungoliath in Tokyo.

In addition, former Ireland international and Grand Slam winner Maz Reilly links up with Bemand’s squad as a World Rugby Coach Intern.

Bemand will name his extended Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming Test against the Wallaroos on Wednesday, 28 August, before the group assemble for camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday, 2 September.

Kicking off Irish Rugby’s 150th Year celebrations, the Kingspan Stadium showdown will also serve as important preparation for Ireland’s WXV1 campaign, which gets underway against New Zealand at BC Place, Vancouver on Sunday, 29 September.

Commenting on his today’s announcement, the Ireland Women’s Head Coach said: “We’re delighted to finalise our Coaching Team for the upcoming match against Australia and WXV1, as we build towards next year’s Rugby World Cup in England. We have recruited an exciting calibre of coaching personnel, all of whom will bring huge experience and expertise to the group.

“Alex, Hugh and Gareth have been working with the Women’s High Performance Programme at the High Performance Centre in recent weeks and have settled in well, bringing fresh energy and focus to the group as we prepare for our opening match of the season and the WXV campaign in Canada this Autumn.

“It is also exciting to have Maz on board with us, having been a stalwart in the green jersey during her playing days and shown huge coaching potential in her role with Leinster in recent seasons. We look forward to coming together as a full playing and staff group next Monday to hit the ground running ahead of the exciting opportunities ahead.”

IRFU Women’s Head of Performance and Pathways, Gillian McDarby, added: “As we prepare for a hugely important season for our Women’s High Performance Programme, it was imperative for us to assemble a Coaching Team of the highest quality and international experience.

“Working with Scott and IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys, we are very pleased with the addition of Alex, Denis, Hugh, Gareth and Maz to the Coaching Team, joining Denis who has made a huge impact during this two seasons with the squad and has recently taken on the role of National Women’s Scrum Coach Specialist and Throwing Coach.

“We are excited for the extended group to come together and put the building blocks in place ahead of the Australia match in Belfast and our maiden WXV1 campaign.”

Meanwhile, the IRFU is delighted to confirm John McKee will move into a new role within the Women’s High Performance Programme, with a strong focus on coach development in the Women’s XV Pathway, developing the curriculum for the Women’s National Talent Squad programme and to develop further depth within the playing pool for Rugby World Cup 2025 and beyond.

McDarby added: “We’re delighted a coach of John’s knowledge and experience has moved into this key position for us, ensuring further alignment across the Women’s High Performance Programme. John will continue to be an invaluable asset in shaping and developing the curriculum for our young players and coaches alike, working closely with our staff to drive and deliver national standards across all Provincial Pathways.”

Ireland Women’s Coaching Team: