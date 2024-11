Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 7 Results Round-Up

Leaders Railway Union, Blackrock College, and Old Belvedere were all in bonus point winning form, as a total of 26 tries were scored across today’s three matches in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 7:

Saturday, November 23 –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 47 GALWEGIANS 5, Energia Park (moved from Stradbrook due to rainfall overnight)

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Cara Martin, Maggie Boylan 2, Anna Doyle, Casey Jackson, Maeve Liston 2; Cons: Lisa Mullen 4, Enya Breen 2

Galwegians: Try: Eve Tarpey

HT: Blackrock College 28 Galwegians 0

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Andrea Murphy; Maggie Boylan, Tess Proos, Cara Martin, Anna Doyle; Lisa Mullen, Casey Jackson; Megan Brodie, Sarah Delaney, Ava Fannin, Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair, Koren Dunne, Aoife Moore, Orla Wafer, Hannah O’Connor (capt).

Replacements: Lynn Koelman, Jill O’Toole, Amelia McFarland, Enya Breen, Ava Ryder, Catherine Martin, Maeve Liston.

GALWEGIANS: Sophie Cullen; Gemma Faulkner, Sarah Purcell, Lorna Morrin, Mollie Walsh; Grainne Moran, Megan Connolly; Ellen Connolly (capt), Elizabeth McNicholas, Róisín Maher, Grace Fennell, Grace Browne Moran, Eve Tarpey, Mollie Starr, Sarah McCormick.

Replacements: Jessica Loftus, Holly O’Dwyer, Ines Delgado, Rebecca Hastings.

BALLINCOLLIG v COOKE, Tanner Park (postponed to Saturday, January 4 due to weather warning)

RAILWAY UNION 43 WICKLOW 5, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Claire Boles 3, Rhiaan Heery, Leah Tarpey, Emily Gavin, Lindsay Peat; Cons: Nikki Caughey 3, Amanda Berta

Wicklow: Try: Rachel Griffey

HT: Railway Union 31 Wicklow 5

RAILWAY UNION: Laura Sheehan; Aimee Clarke, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Rhiann Heery; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Patricia Doyle, Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Evelyn Donnelly, Poppy Garvey, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Meabh Keegan, Kirstie Stevenson, Salome Trauth, Faith Oviawe, Emma Fabby, Hannah Scanlan, Amanda Berta.

WICKLOW: Ella Roberts; Sarah Gleeson, Robyn Johnston, Roisin Stone, Emily McKeown; Beth Roberts, Erin McConnell; Caoimhe Molloy, Eimear Douglas (capt), Erana Te Moananui, Jessica Griffey, Caitlin Griffey, Faith Morley, Ciara O’Leary, Rachel Griffey.

Replacements: Kathy Byrne, Robyn McCarthy, Katie Flynn, Emily Roberts, Laura Griffin, Julie Phelan.

SUTTONIANS 18 OLD BELVEDERE 41, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Scorers: Suttonians: Tries: Roisin O’Driscoll, Caoimhe Guinan, Mary Healy; Pen: Lauren Farrell McCabe

Old Belvedere: Tries: Vanessa Hullon 2, Ruth Campbell, Emma Tilly 3, Grace Tutty; Cons: Emma Kelly, Aine Donnelly 2

HT: Suttonians 8 Old Belvedere 17

SUTTONIANS: Clara Sexton; Caoimhe Hoy, Meabh O’Brien (capt), Lauren Farrell McCabe, Lena Kibler; Esmee Ligtvoet, Meabh Collins; Roisin O’Driscoll, Orla McDonald, Aoife Brennan, Caoimhe Guinan, Nicola Bolger, Carrie O’Keeffe, Mary Healy, Isa Prins.

Replacements: Ciara Spencer, Inaya Madyun, Mairead McErlean, Katelyn Faust.

OLD BELVEDERE: Emma Tilly; Megan Edwards, Aoife Dalton, Elise O’Byrne White, Vanessa Hullon; Emma Kelly, Katie Whelan; Katie Layde, Lisa Cullan, Hannah Wilson, Ruth Campbell, Jane Neill, Lesley Ring (capt), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, Kara Mulcahy.

Replacements: Áine Rutley, Niamh O’Dowd, Hannah Rapley, Grace Tutty, Jade Gaffney, Kate Ballance, Aine Donnelly.

