Rea To Captain Ulster ‘A’ Side In Interpro

Ulster ‘A’ Head Coach and Academy Manager, Gavin Hogg, has named his Ulster ‘A’ side to take on Connacht Eagles at Ballymacarn Park tomorrow. (KO: 3pm)

Entry to the match is £5 at the gates, under 18s can enter for free and parking is limited on a first-come-first serve basis.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Experienced Ballymena back-rower, Matty Rea, captains the XV which features six Ulster Rugby Academy talents and three Development players in the starting line-up.

The front row sees Academy prop, Jack Boal, start at loosehead and Corrie Barrett start at tighthead. Henry Walker starts as hooker.

Academy locks, James McKillop and Charlie Irvine pack down together in the second row.

In the back row, Rea starts on the blindside, joined by Lorcan McLoughlin at openside flanker and James McNabney starts at number eight.

The half back pairing sees scrum-half, Conor McKee, link up with fly-half, James Humphreys.

After being crowned the Guinness Rugby Writers Men’s 7s Player of the Year this week for his performances across 2023/24, Zac Ward, starts tomorrow on the left wing.

Academy talents, Wilhelm De Klerk and Sam Berman form the centre pairing in the midfield. Ben Moxham starts on the right wing and Aaron Sexton completes the back three at full-back.

Hogg names a 6:4 split on the bench.

Zac Solomon, Jacob Boyd, Cameron Doak, Joe Hopes, Reuben Crothers and Tom Brigg form the forward replacement options.

Michael McDonald, Jack Murphy, Rory Telfer and Lukas Kenny provide the back options.

Ulster ‘A’ v Connacht Eagles, IRFU 150 ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship, Friday 22 November, 3pm, Ballymacarn Park

(1-8) Jack Boal, Henry Walker, Corrie Barrett, James McKillop, Charlie Irvine, Matty Rea (C), Lorcan McLoughlin, James McNabney;

(15-9) Aaron Sexton, Ben Moxham, Sam Berman, Wilhelm De Klerk, Zac Ward, James Humphreys, Conor McKee.

Replacements: Zac Solomon, Jacob Boyd, Cameron Doak, Joe Hopes, Reuben Crothers, Tom Brigg, Michael McDonald, Jack Murphy, Rory Telfer, Lukas Kenny.