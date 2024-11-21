Connacht Eagles Team Named For IRFU 150 Interpro

The Connacht Eagles management team have made six changes to the starting XV for tomorrow’s trip to Ulster in the IRFU 150 Men’s ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship.

In the forwards prop Temi Lasisi, hooker Adam McBurney, lock Darragh Murray and number 8 Shamus Hurley-Langton come into the side, while in the backs there’s a start for scrum-half Matthew Devine and inside centre Daniel Hawkshaw.

The rest of the side is unchanged, with Jordan Duggan, Oisin Dowling, Bobby Power and Oisin McCormack, who captains the side, completing the pack.

In the backs out-half Sean Naughton, outside centre Byron Ralston, and the back three of wingers John Porch and Chay Mullins and full-back Shane Jennings all retained.

Kick-off at Ballynahinch RFC is at 3pm tomorrow with updates across the Connacht social channels.

CONNACHT EAGLES MATCHDAY SQUAD VS ULSTER ‘A’

Friday 22nd November, 3pm @ Ballynahinch RFC

15. Shane Jennings

14. Chay Mullins

13. Byron Ralston

12. Daniel Hawkshaw

11. John Porch

10. Seán Naughton

9. Matthew Devine

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Adam McBurney

3. Temi Lasisi

4. Oisín Dowling

5. Darragh Murray

6. Bobby Power

7. Oisín McCormack (C)

8. Shamus Hurley-Langton

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Billy Bohan

18. Fiachna Barrett

19. Niall Murray

20. Charlie Keane

21. Tomás Farthing

22. Finn Treacy

23. Shane Mallon

24. James Nicholson

25. Andrew Smith