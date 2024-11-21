Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face Fiji At Aviva Stadium

Farrell has included two uncapped players in his starting team for the visit of Fiji to Dublin, as Leinster hooker and former Ireland U20 Grand Slam winning captain Gus McCarthy earns a debut in the front row, while Ulster back row Cormac Izuchukwu is selected to start at blindside flanker for his first cap.

After an impressive cameo off the bench in the win over Argentina last week, Jamie Osborne is named at full-back for his first start in green at Aviva Stadium, joining Mack Hansen and Jacob Stockdale in the Ireland back three.

Robbie Henshaw starts at outside centre and is joined in the midfield by Bundee Aki, while Sam Prendergast is set for his first Test start in a half-back pairing with Craig Casey.

In the pack, Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham are either side of uncapped hooker McCarthy, who was initially named in the Autumn Nations Series squad as a training panellist but has impressed Farrell and the Coaching Team during the warm-weather training camp in Portugal and over the last two match weeks in Dublin.

Joe McCarthy continues in the second row and is joined by Tadhg Beirne, who moves forward from the back row, allowing Izuchukwu to come in for his debut at six having been a member of the Summer Tour squad to South Africa and the recent Emerging Ireland Tour.

The 24-year-old has plenty of experience alongside him in the Ireland back row as Josh van der Flier is named at openside and captain Caelan Doris at number eight to complete the starting XV.

On the bench, Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Thomas Clarkson, Iain Henderson and Cian Prendergast provide the forward options for Farrell, while Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley and Stuart McCloskey are the backline replacements.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, Andy Farrell said: “There were signs of improvement last weekend and this week has been about building and embracing the challenge of a talented Flying Fijian side who will be coming over to Dublin full of confidence after their recent displays.

“On Saturday we welcome two new more debutants and I’m delighted for Cormac and Gus who have impressed with their work-rate and application over recent weeks and months. They have both performed strongly for their Provinces, brought that good form into the recent Emerging Ireland Tour and are now being rewarded for their efforts. We wish them well as they take this exciting next steps in their careers.”

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One (Republic of Ireland) and TNT Sports (UK), while there is live radio commentary available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland (v Fiji):

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(4)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(23)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(75)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(58)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(37)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(1)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(16)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(68)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)*

3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(44)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(14)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(54)

6. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster)*

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(66)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(45)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(35)

17. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(14)

18. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)(1)

19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(82)

20. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(3)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(119)

22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(7)

23. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(18).