Federation of Irish Sport Launch the 2024 Volunteers in Sport Awards

The Federation of Irish Sport have launched the 2024 Volunteers in Sport Awards, a national celebration of the extraordinary individuals who contribute to the vibrant fabric of Irish sports.

Hosted by the Federation of Irish Sport and supported by the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships these prestigious awards recognise the selfless volunteers who dedicate their time, skills, and passion to support sports clubs and community organisations across Ireland.

The 2024 Volunteers in Sport Awards will bring together individuals from all 32 counties to celebrate their commitment to fostering participation and ensuring that sport is accessible to all. Their contributions not only inspire communities but also enable clubs and organisations to thrive, supporting social cohesion and well-being across Ireland. Without their dedication, many sporting opportunities simply would not exist. Nominations are now open and the awards celebration will take place in Dublin in February 2025.

In every corner of the country, from city centres and suburbs to rural villages, over 460,000 volunteers work tirelessly each week to bring sport and physical activity to life for people of all ages. The impact of their work is profound, providing multi-generational opportunities to engage in sport, build communities, and promote healthy lifestyles. The economic value of their contribution is estimated to be worth €1.5bn to the Irish economy.

“The goodwill and work of volunteers cannot be taken for granted,” said Mary O’Connor CEO Federation of Irish Sport. “These awards are our chance to say thank you and in acknowledging the incredible efforts volunteers make, ensure that we continue to encourage more people to get involved and safeguard the future of sport in the country.”

The Volunteers in Sport Awards is a vital opportunity to recognise their efforts and to shine a light on the invaluable contribution they make to Irish sport and society.

Nomination Process

Nominations for the 2024 Volunteers in Sport Awards are open from Tuesday, 12 November 2024, until Tuesday, 17 December 2024. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate deserving volunteers from their Club or sporting organisation who have made a significant contribution or impact to their local Club or community.

Click here for more information and to submit a nomination.