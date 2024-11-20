Celtic Challenge Fixtures Confirmed For 2024/25

The Celtic Challenge has revealed its fixtures for the highly anticipated 2024/25 season, setting the stage for 10 thrilling rounds of rugby action. The new-look league will bring fans across Ireland, Scotland, and Wales closer to the women’s game, with each match showcasing the best and brightest across each nation.

The opening weekend continues its promise of intense competition with a raft of home derbies, starting on Friday, 20th December 2024, when Edinburgh Rugby faces Glasgow Warriors under the lights at Hive Stadium. Other key matchups include Gwalia Lightning vs. Brython Thunder at Ystrad Mynach on Saturday afternoon and Wolfhounds taking on Clovers at Energia Park on Sunday.

Aligned to the league’s enhanced Operating Standards a fan-first experience will be on offer with matches scheduled at a mix of convenient, family-friendly times. Rounds will feature double-header weekends, encouraging local communities to immerse themselves in the spirit of rugby, alongside affordable pricing and afternoon fixtures that ensure families and newcomers can enjoy the games. Fixtures will also be available to watch at home, with more information on Broadcast set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket Information

Tickets for matches will be available to purchase through the home team website. Links to each website can be found below alongside link to the full fixture list for the 2024/25 season.

To ensure you don’t miss out on the most up to date information visit the Celtic Challenge official website and follow the league on socials @CelticRugbyComp