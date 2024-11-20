Cullen Signs New Contract With Leinster Rugby

The IRFU and Leinster Rugby have this morning confirmed a new two-year contract for Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Leinster Rugby CEO Shane Nolan said, “I am delighted to confirm this morning that we have agreed a two-year contract extension with Leo to remain as Head Coach of Leinster Rugby.

“Moving Leo away from his previous rolling one-year contract extensions was a key priority for me in 2022, as it was in this instance and given we are in the middle of contract negotiation season; I am delighted to get this business concluded ahead of a critical block of our season resuming next week.

“Leinster Rugby has won five trophies under Leo’s direction, making him the club’s most successful coach. Nearly 100 players have made their debuts under him, the vast majority of whom come through our pathway.

“Yes, we have come up short in the last three years and while we are very conscious of that fact, my remit and that of the club in making a Head Coach appointment, is to also look beyond that.

“We are consistently competing in finals year after year, we continue to develop exciting homegrown talent from our pathways, and when we do look externally for coaching or player recruitment, we continue to attract the highest calibre of talent to our club who are excited to work with Leo.

“While the last three years hurt, no-one feels that hurt more than Leo and of course, his players and coaches.

“But the page has turned. A new season is already underway in a new home, with record season ticket numbers, new coaches, new players and Leinster sitting top of the BKT United Rugby Championship table after a strong start to the season. You can see that Leo and his squad, indeed the whole club, are as ambitious and as hungry for success as ever.

“Beyond the playing field, Leo uniquely understands the Leinster eco-system, our communities, our culture and our DNA. So when you factor all of these points together, offering Leo a two-year contract extension was an easy decision to make and we are delighted to confirm it here this morning.”

Cullen, who won 32 caps for Ireland and 221 caps for Leinster as a player, including captaining three Heineken Champions Cup winning squads, was appointed Head Coach in August 2015.

In his tenure, he has led Leinster Rugby to a Champions Cup title in 2018, as well as four United Rugby Championship titles. In June 2022, he was named the URC Coach of the Year for the second time having previously won the award in 2018.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Cullen said, “I am delighted and honoured to have been asked to continue in my role as Head Coach of Leinster Rugby.

“I’d like to thank Shane Nolan and Guy Easterby of Leinster Rugby and David Humphreys of the IRFU who have all been involved throughout this process.

“We are lucky to have a fantastic group of players and staff here at Leinster who I enjoy going to work with every day. Everyone in the group is focused on working hard, maximising our potential and making our families, friends and supporters proud of what we do on the pitch. I’m really excited by what the future holds for us.

“Finally, a special thanks to my wife Dairine and my own family for their continued support and for all the sacrifices they make for me.”