Herring Agrees One-Year Extension With Ulster

Commenting on today’s announcement, Herring said: “I’m delighted to sign with Ulster for another year. Belfast feels like home to me now and it’s always an honour to wear the jersey.

“I’m enjoying my role as one of the experienced players in an exciting young squad. I look forward to competing on the pitch but also helping the next generation come through.

“There’s a lot of excitement around the squad at the moment, and hopefully plenty more special days ahead.”

Ulster Rugby’s Head of Recruitment and Rugby Operations, Bryn Cunningham, added: “Rob is a hugely influential player within the squad. He is someone who can lead and demands respect in the dressing room.

“When he plays, you can see the experience he brings and the quality in his work, particularly at set-piece.

“We have a number of young hookers in the squad, and there aren’t many better players to learn from and compete for minutes with than Rob.

“His leadership and mentorship will be vital in pushing Ulster forwards, as we look to develop a very competitive team.”