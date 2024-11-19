Guinness Rugby Writers Award Winners Announced

Ireland Women’s player Aoife Wafer , and Ireland Men’s Captain Caelan Doris have been named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s and Men’s Players of The Year respectively. These awards acknowledge their significant contributions to both club and country throughout the 2023/2024 season.

Wafer had an outstanding season for the Ireland Women’s team in 2024. Her impressive performances in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations were pivotal to their strong third-place finish, with her efforts in the final round against Scotland helping secure qualification for both WXV1 and the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

After a stellar season in green, Doris emerged as one of the key players as the Ireland’s Men’s team claimed their second consecutive Guinness Men’s Six Nations title in March. Doris consistently showcased his class not only for Ireland but also for Leinster, delivering strong performances both on the domestic and European stage.

The Ireland Men’s team was named the Dave Guiney Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Team of the Year in recognition of their victory in the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship. This marked their sixth title in Ireland’s history and their second consecutive Championship following up their Grand Slam victory in 2023.

For the third time in her career, Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe has been named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s 7s Player of the Year. A standout performer for Ireland in their historic first-ever Olympic Games in Paris, Murphy Crowe also helped secure the Women’s squad’s first-ever World Series Gold Medal last season, with a crucial try in the final against Australia.

Ireland Men’s 7s star, Zac Ward has been awarded the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s 7s Player of the Year, recognising his outstanding performances in 2023/2024. Following another exceptional season, Ward played a pivotal role in Ireland’s qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics and their subsequent run, including scoring a crucial try in their quarter-final against Fiji. In addition to his sevens success, Ward has transitioned to the 15s format, joining Ulster Rugby on a trial basis and starting for Emerging Ireland during their South African tour.

Also honoured on the night was former Connacht Rugby CEO, Gerry Kelly, who was awarded the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Tom Rooney Award. Kelly, who became Connacht’s first CEO in 1999, ushered in the professional era for the province and oversaw significant growth, including an increase in clubs from 16 to 28 and the development of rugby in non-traditional schools. His dedication and leadership have been instrumental in Connacht’s progress and development over the past two decades.

Ballyclare RFC has been voted the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Club of the Year on the back of their achievements this year. This season, they played at Energia All-Ireland League level for the first time in their 75-year history having secured promotion through the playoffs. After edging Enniskillen to the Ulster Championship Division title – the first time they have topped the junior ranks in the province – they beat Monkstown 33-28 thanks to a late try from captain Joel McBride. In a year of firsts for the Country Antrim club, promotion came off the back of winning the All-Ireland Junior Cup one year after suffering final heartbreak to Clogher Valley.

Finally, recognised prior to the event and honoured at the awards were hall of fame inductees Joy Neville and Keith Wood for their exceptional contributions to rugby throughout their playing careers and thereafter. Both international stars of their time have been great servants to the game.

Media legends Edmund Van Esbeck and Len Dinneen were also awarded on the night with the Fred Cogley award. A new addition to the award list this year, Fred Cogley was one of the best in his field in sports commentary and the Rugby Writers of Ireland were delighted to announce both Len and Edmund as recipients of this award for their significant stamp they have left on Irish sports media.

John Fallon, Chair of the Rugby Writers of Ireland said;

“I would like to congratulate all of our award winners who were nominated and voted for by members of the Rugby Writers of Ireland. The 2023/24 season provided some truly memorable moments for Irish Rugby, with the Men’s team securing a second consecutive Guinness Six Nations title and the Women’s team achieving a strong third-place finish in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, securing qualification for both WXV1 and the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

We also saw outstanding performances from both our Men’s and Women’s Sevens teams, highlighted by Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe’s third 7s Player of the Year award and Zac Ward’s exceptional season, including his contributions to Ireland’s Olympic campaign. It is a privilege also to acknowledge Gerry Kelly’s immense contribution to Connacht Rugby. We thank each of our winners and indeed, nominees for their unwavering commitment to Irish Rugby. My sincere thanks also go to Guinness for their continued and invaluable sponsorship of these awards.”

Rory Sheridan, Head of Partnerships for Diageo, added; “Guinness is proud to recognise the outstanding achievements and contributions to Irish Rugby during the 2023/2024 season. As a long-term partner of both Irish Rugby and the Rugby Writers of Ireland, it’s been fantastic to witness such remarkable success across the game. From the inspiring performances of Caelan Doris and Aoife Wafer, our Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year, to the thrilling performances and continued success of the Irish Men’s team, who consistently demonstrate their strength and skill on the international stage.

“We’re also delighted to celebrate the exceptional performances of Zac Ward and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe in the Sevens game, and Ballyclare RFC’s incredible success. We extend our congratulations to Gerry Kelly on his recognition after a remarkable tenure as Connacht Rugby CEO. It’s a privilege for Guinness to be a part of celebrating these incredible achievements within the Irish Rugby community.”

Aoife Wafer was honoured to receive her award; “Being named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of the Year is a true honour. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished as a team this year, and I’m incredibly thankful for the support of everyone who has been a part of this journey. I’m looking forward to what’s next and continuing to grow as a player and a teammate.”

Upon receiving the recognition, Ireland Men’s captain, Caelan Doris said; “I’m honoured to receive the 2024 Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year award. It’s been a memorable year and I’m very grateful for the unwavering support of our fans and the incredible efforts of my teammates across Leinster and Ireland. This award wouldn’t be possible without them. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together in the coming year.”

Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Awards 2024 – Winners

Women’s XV Player of the Year: Aoife Wafer

Men’s XV Player of the Year: Caelan Doris

Men’s 7s Player of the Year: Zac Ward

Women’s 7s Player of the Year: Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Dave Guiney Team of the Year: Ireland Senior Men’s team

Club of the Year: Ballyclare RFC

Tom Rooney Award: Gerry Kelly

Hall of Fame Inductees: Joy Neville & Keith Wood

Fred Cogley Award: Edmund Van Esbeck & Len Dinneen.