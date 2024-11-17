Six Nations Full Contact: Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of Six Nations: Full Contact has been revealed – and it’s left fans desperate for more.

Viewers witnessed the unveiling of the trailer during coverage of the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Argentina. Set for release in early 2025 (date TBC), season 2 promises an even deeper dive into the highs, lows, and untold stories of the world’s most historic Championship, the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, pulling viewers closer to the action both on and off the pitch.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

What do we know about Full Contact season 2?

Each of the eight episodes will see players and coaches from across each of the nations managing their professional and personal lives, from England’s Freddie Steward and his hunger to claim his Test place, to George North facing an emotional milestone in his final Wales match. These intimate looks promise to deliver unforgettable moments of humour, family, and friendship while delving into the intense dedication behind every match.

Expect more than just rugby

This season, viewers will dive further into the personal lives of rugby’s biggest names such as England’s Marcus Smith, while introducing us to the likes of Wales’ Dafydd Jenkins – thrust into the spotlight when he is named as his country’s youngest captain in the professional era – and France newcomer Nolann le Garrec. For both seasoned fans and newcomers, season 2 will deliver an unfiltered look at the sport that’s bound to capture imaginations and hearts worldwide.

The first season of Full Contact resonated with fans and players alike, so get ready for season 2 to take things to the next level, adding a new dimension to this beloved Championship.