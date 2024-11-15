Ireland v Argentina Match Programme

Coming to the match on tonight? Get a copy of the match programme which includes a souvenir classic match ticket.

We hear from Ireland prop Finlay Bealham who is determined to help the team bounce back from the loss to New Zealand while Gerry Thornley takes a look at the rivalry between Ireland and Argentina while Gavin Mairs runs the rule over our visitors

Feargal O’Rourke digs into the archives for a statiscal look back at matches between the two teams and we profile Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi and his time in Co. Carlow Rugby Club.

There’s all the usual features including player profiles and we take a look at the state of play in the Energia All-Ireland League and get the latest news on the Women’s National Talent Squad.