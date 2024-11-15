IRFU 150 Interprovincial ‘A’ Championship Kicks Off With Live Coverage Of Connacht Eagles v Leinster A

The Connacht Eagles and Leinster ‘A’ teams have been named for the opening fixture of the IRFU 150 ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship at Creggs RFC on Saturday (KO: 1pm).

The Eagles’ matchday 25 captains a healthy mix of Professional and Academy players, and is captained by Galway native Eoin de Buitléar. The hooker is joined in the front row by props Jordan Duggan and Fiachna Barrett, while locks David O’Connor and Oisín Dowling complete the tight five.

The back row features flanker Bobby Power and number 8 Eanna McCarthy, and openside flanker Oisin McCormack. Among the backs are scrum-half Colm Reilly, out-half Sean Naughton, and a centre pairing of John Devine and Byron Ralston. An all-professional back three of wingers John Porch and Chay Mullins and full-back Shane Jennings completes the side.

Meanwhile, Ruben Moloney is the only player in Leinster ‘A’ Head Coach Simon Broughton’s starting XV that has not been capped at senior level, and he will start at full-back, with Aitzol Arenzana-King and Andrew Osborne on the wings. Both King and Osborne have been try-scorers in the URC this season.

Ben Brownlee and Liam Turner will start in the centre together, with Fintan Gunne and Harry Byrne selected in the half-backs. There is plenty of URC experience in the pack, with Michael Milne, John McKee and Rory McGuire starting in the front row, with McKee making a welcome return from injury. Brian Deeny and Conor O’Tighearnaigh are selected in the second row, with Diarmuid Mangan, Will Connors and James Culhane completing the pack.

There is plenty of experience and youth on the bench also with Irish internationals Max Deegan and Ross Byrne selected, while Connor Fahy and Ciarán Mangan will also travel as part of the extended squad of 25 that will make the trip to Creggs RFC.

Kick-off is at 1pm, with Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy and William Davies on commentary duty.

The match can be purchased in the link below for just €7.

CONNACHT EAGLES: Shane Jennings, Chay Mullins, Byron Ralston, John Devine, John Porch, Sean Naughton, Colm Reilly; Jordan Duggan, Eoin de Buitléar ©, Fiachna Barrett, David O’Connor, Oisin Dowling, Bobby Power, Oisin McCormack, Eanna McCarthy

REPLACEMENTS: Adam McBurney, Billy Bohan, Temi Lasisi, Charlie Keane, Sean O’Brien, Tomás Farthing, Daniel Hawkshaw, Shane Mallon, James Nicholson, Andrew Smith

LEINSTER ‘A’: Ruben Moloney, Aitzol King, Liam Turner, Ben Brownlee, Andrew Osborne, Harry Byrne, Fintan Gunne, Michael Milne, John McKee, Rory McGuire, Brian Deeny, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Diarmuid Mangan, Will Connors, James Culhane CAPTAIN

REPLACEMENTS: Stephen Smyth, Alex Usanov, Niall Smyth, Max Deegan, Liam Molony, Cormac Foley, Ross Byrne, Caspar Gabriel, Conor Fahy, Ciarán Mangan,

IRFU 150 Interprovincial ‘A’ Championship Fixtures:

Saturday, 16th November:

Connacht Eagles v Leinster ‘A’ (Creggs RFC, 1pm)

Friday, 22nd November:

Ulster ‘A’ v Connacht Eagles (Ballymacaran Park, 3pm), Leinster ‘A’ v Munster ‘A’ (Lakelands, 5pm)

Friday, 29th November:

Munster ‘A’ v Ulster ‘A’ (New Ormond Park, 3pm)

Friday, 20th December:

Ulster ‘A’ v Munster ‘A’ (tbc, 3pm)

Saturday, 21st December:

Leinster ‘A’ v Connacht Eagles (Ollie Campbell Park, 2pm)

Weekend of 28/29 December:

Connacht Eagles v Ulster ‘A’ (tbc), Munster ‘A’ v Leinster ‘A’ (tbc)

Weekend of 9/10 May:

Connacht Eagles v Munster ‘A’ (tbc), Leinster ‘A’ v Ulster ‘A’ (tbc)

Weekend of 16/17 May:

Munster ‘A’ v Connacht Eagles (tbc), Ulster ‘A’ v Leinster ‘A’ (tbc)