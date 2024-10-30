Ireland To Play 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations Home Matches In Belfast And Cork

Ireland will return to Belfast and Cork for two mouthwatering Guinness Women’s Six Nations home clashes in 2025, as Scott Bemand ‘s side begin the countdown to next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup .

After a memorable second place finish at WXV1 in Vancouver last month, Ireland now turn their attention to the 2025 Championship with Kingspan Stadium in Belfast and Virgin Media Park in Cork confirmed as the host venues for the home fixtures against France and England respectively.

Bemand’s side will open their campaign against France in Belfast on Saturday, 22 March (Kick-off 1pm), with tickets for the Round 1 encounter now on sale via Ulster Rugby here.

Kingspan Stadium has played host to a number of memorable victories for Ireland in recent seasons, most notably last year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations defeat of Scotland to clinch third spot and Women’s Rugby World Cup qualification, while September’s win over Australia was the perfect start to Irish Rugby’s 150th Year Celebrations.

After a Round 2 trip to Italy on Sunday, 30 March (Kick-off 3pm), Ireland will return home to Cork as they go head-to-head with England on Saturday, 12 April (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Both Ireland Women and Ireland U20s have received huge support at Virgin Media Park over the last number of years and with the Women’s Rugby World Cup just around the corner, the team will hope for another record attendance in Cork next April. Tickets are now on sale via Munster Rugby here.

Bemand’s side conclude the 2025 Championship with away fixtures against Wales on Sunday, 20 April (Kick-off 3pm) and Scotland on Saturday, 26 April (Kick-off 12.15pm).

2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations Fixtures: