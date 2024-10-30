Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Quarter Finals Confirmed

The draw for the Quarter Finals of the Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup has been made with the matches scheduled for November 16 th .

Cooke, who knocked out the 2020 winners Kilfeacle and Dirstrict in the opening round are set for an Ulster derby against Enniskillen, who were the beaten finalists in 2023.

Seapoint, who won the cup back in 2007, are drawn at home to Tullow in an all Leinster tie while Bective are at home to Connemara and Dromore host Suttonians.

Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Quarter Final Draw

Saturday, November 16, 2.30pm unless stated

Bective Rangers v Connemara, TBC

Enniskillen v Cooke

Dromore v Suttonians

Seapoint v Tullow