Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Energia

Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Quarter Finals Confirmed

News

30th October 2024 10:45

By Editor

Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Quarter Finals Confirmed

Bective Rangers centre Bobby Holland is pictured running in a try during the 2022 promotion play-off final against Instonians at Dundalk RFC ©INPHO/Ben Whitley

The draw for the Quarter Finals of the Energia All-Ireland  Men’s Junior Cup has been made with the matches scheduled for November 16th.

Cooke, who knocked out the 2020 winners Kilfeacle and Dirstrict in the opening round are set for an Ulster derby against Enniskillen, who were the beaten finalists in 2023.

Seapoint, who won the cup back in 2007, are drawn at home to Tullow in an all Leinster tie while Bective are at home to Connemara and Dromore host Suttonians.

Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Quarter Final Draw

 Saturday, November 16, 2.30pm unless stated

Bective Rangers v Connemara, TBC
Enniskillen v Cooke
Dromore v Suttonians
Seapoint v Tullow

 