Prendergast Signs Three Year Contract With Connacht

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce that club captain Cian Prendergast has signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at the club until at least 2028.

Prendergast was appointed captain by head coach Pete Wilkins at the start of the season, after continuing to impress on and off the field since his arrival at Connacht in 2020.

Signed initially to the Connacht Academy, he made his Professional debut away to Edinburgh in October 2020, the first of 10 appearances that year. He signed his first Pro contract the following season and cemented his place in the starting XV, starting in 20 of the club’s 24 matches that season. His performances also earned him a senior Irish debut against Fiji during the 2022 Autumn Nations Series – the first of three caps for his country so far.

This season he has assumed the leadership role of the playing squad, supported by vice-captains Dave Heffernan and Joe Joyce and the wider leadership team, and last week was named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.

Cian Prendergast says:

“I’m thrilled to be committing my future to Connacht for a further three years. I’ve enjoyed every minute since arriving 4 years ago, and with the new stadium and HPC on the way there’s a very exciting future ahead. I can’t wait to play my part in that and represent the people of Connacht for at least another three seasons, and give them the success we believe is possible.”

Head coach Pete Wilkins adds: “Keeping Cian at Connacht for three more seasons is massive news for the club. He’s a natural leader who raises standards every day, on and off the field, and inspires those around him. His continual drive for self-improvement means that at just 24 the best years of his career are still ahead of him, so I’m delighted that he’ll be wearing the green of Connacht in that time.”