Ireland U18 Clubs Team Named For Italy Match

Head Coach Jamie Kirk has named the Ireland U18 Club team to play Italy U18s at Eugenio Municipal Stadium on Wednesday, 30 October (6.30pm local time/5.30pm Irish time).

Conor Butler of Naas RFC will captain the side which includes three IQ Rugby players in the starting XV.

Speaking ahead of the match Kirk said, “We are delighted to confirm our squad for the upcoming first test against Italy, which presents the players with an invaluable opportunity for development, but also to perform in a test match environment.

“The group have worked hard together in preparing for the challenge ahead, and with many having the experience of the development camp in August, we are looking forward to getting underway.”

Ireland U18 Clubs v Italy U18 (Wednesday 30 October, Stadio Comunale Eugenio, Casale Sul Sile, Italy, 18.30pm local time/20.30pm Irish time)

15. Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

14. Matthew Callaghan (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)

13. Ferdia O’Braonain (Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Chroí Mhuire/Connacht Rugby)

12. James Curry (Wicklow RFC/East Glendalough School, Wicklow/Leinster Rugby)

11. Charlie Dinneen (Newcastle Falcons/Sedbergh School/IQ Rugby)

10. Andrew Jackson (Banbridge RFC/Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

9. Fergus Callington (Harlequins F.C./Whitgift School/IQ Rugby)

1. Jack Power (MU Barnhall RFC/Lucan Community College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Eoin O’Doherty (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Good Counsel College, New Ross/Leinster Rugby)

3. Tomás Crotty (Dungarvan RFC/Meánscoil San Nioclás/Munster Rugby)

4. Michael Bolger (Suttonians RFC/St Fintan’s High School/Leinster Rugby)

5. Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

6. Conor Butler (Naas RFC/Naas CBS/Leinster Rugby) Captain

7. Harvey Leonard (Sale Sharks/Ellesmere College/IQ Rugby)

8. Dylan Rice (Ballina RFC/St Gerald’s College/Connacht Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Sean Glennon (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College/Connacht Rugby)

17. Kailin Blessing (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

18. Anthony Ukagwu (Boyne RFC/St Mary’s Diocesan, Drogheda/Leinster Rugby)

19. Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC/St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/Leinster Rugby)

20. Alex Carter (Navan RFC/Leinster Rugby)

21. Shane McGuigan (Longford RFC/Wilson’s Hospital School/Leinster Rugby)

22. James Brugger (Kinsale RFC/Bruce College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

23. Harry Waters (Ratoath RFC/Navan RFC/Ratoath College/Leinster Rugby)

24. Ryan McDowell (Larne RFC/Larne GS/Ulster Rugby)

Additional Squad Members

Pasha Thiam (Corinthians RFC/Colaiste Einde/Connacht Rugby)

Alex Kerr (Sale Sharks/St. Anselm’s College/IQ Rugby)

Finn O’Dwyer (Kanturk RFC/Millstreet Community School/Munster Rugby)

Ireland U18 Club Management

Jamie Kirk – Head Coach

Johne Murphy – Assistant Coach

Ken Moore – Assistant Coach

Anthony McKibben – Team Manager

Mark Synnott – Athletic Development Coach

Martin Dunlop – Team Physio

Dr. Padraigh Sheeran – Team Doctor

Alan Doonan – Team Analyst

Maxi McDonald – Team Logistics