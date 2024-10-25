IRFU Announce Lynne Cantwell As Head Of Women’s Strategy

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is today pleased to announce that Lynne Cantwell has been appointed as Head of Women’s Strategy for Irish Rugby.

In the plan for Rugby in Ireland, launched in June, the IRFU set out its determination to accelerate the development of the Women’s game and Cantwell’s appointment is a key milestone in the delivery of that commitment.

Cantwell is a former international player and still holds the record as the most capped Irish Women’s player with 86 caps to her name.

During her time in green she won a Six Nations Grand Slam, was part of the team who beat New Zealand for the first time and reached a Rugby World Cup semi-final in France in 2014.

She currently works as the Women’s High Performance Manager for the South African Rugby Union (SARU) and is a board member with Sport Ireland.

IRFU Chief Executive, Kevin Potts, says: “Welcoming Lynne to Irish Rugby as Head of Women’s Strategy is a huge step in our journey, and I believe a major statement of intent about our collective ambition for Women’s Rugby in Ireland.

“Lynne’s leadership, both on and off the field, is exemplary and we are excited about the impact she will have in advancing Women’s Rugby across Ireland and internationally in the coming years.”

Cantwell will take up her role with the IRFU in January 2025. Her immediate priorities will include taking forward and supporting the strategic pillars identified by the IRFU for the Women’s game. Her initial focus will be on engaging with all stakeholders, driving investment, and advancing the Club and Grassroots game.

Cantwell will continue to work in a part time advisory capacity for SARU, to oversee a transition of the Women’s High Performance leadership there.

Speaking about her appointment, she adds:

“I am excited about joining the IRFU at a time when there is much commitment and optimism around the Women’s game. Having started my own rugby career through the Club and Domestic game in Ireland, I am passionate about the journey for women and girls taking up and playing the sport and ensuring they experience a pathway from bottom to top that enables them to reach their full potential.

“I am grateful to the IRFU for facilitating me in concluding some of my work with the SARU during a transitionary period. I am looking forward to getting started in the New Year.”