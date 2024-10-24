EnergiaAIL Live: Ballynahinch v Garryowen On IrishRugby+

The irishrugby+ team travel north to Ballymacarn Park on Saturday to bring you coverage of Ballynahinch against Garryowen in our feature live game of the weekend in the Energia All-Ireland League.

‘Hinch suffered a big defeat in Round 2 when they travelled to Cork Con but since then they have beaten St. Mary’s and Young Munster and sit third in the table with three wins and two try bonus points in their account.

A penatly in the 77th minute was enough to give them a one point victory at Tom Cliford Park in the last round in a match that was nip and tuck the whole way.

Hooker Clayton Millington leads the way with three tries in the campaign so far for the Ulster club while winger Conor Rankin is their top poinst scorer on 20 with a 67% success rate off the tee.

Visitors Garryowen have lost three of their opening four games fo far, albeit they have picked up a losing bonus point in two of them with 6-13 loss at home to City of Armagh and 25-22 loss on the road to St. Mary’s.

Gordon Wood, son of Ireland legend Keith, is the top try scorer in Dooradoyle with three tries so far this season while Kevin Langan’s 90% success rate to land 23 points makes him a threat from the kicking tee.

