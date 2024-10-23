Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

There’s a full round of Energia All-Ireland League action across Men’s and Women’s Divisions this weekend and the opening round the Men’s Junior Cup sees three former winners in the draw. The feature live game on irishrugby+ this week sees Ballynahinch host Garryowen.

Women’s Division

Wicklow continue to set the pace in the Women’s Division with their three bonus point wins putting them two points clear at the top of the table. They host Blackrock on Saturday afternoon. Elsewhere Old Belvedere (1oth) go to Ballincollig in search of their first win of the campaign.

Men’s Division 1A

Hinch (3rd) at home to Garryowen (8th) is the feature game on irishrugby+ this weekend. Elsewhere reigning champions Cork Con (7th) are at home to table toppers Clontarf (1st).

Division 1B

The top four are all on the road this weekend albeit league leaders Old Belvedere (1st) make the short trip up Anglesea Road to Energia Park to face Old Wesley (6th).

Division 2A

Match of the day has to be the clash between Corinthians (1st) and Instonians (2nd) who are separated only by points difference. Cashel (3rd) will be poised to overtake one of them if they can beat Greystones (6th).

Division 2B

Wanderers (1st) are unbeaten so far in Division 2B; they visit UL Bohs (5th) on Saturday afternoon. Galwegians (10th) travel to Malone (7th) in search of their first win of the campaign.

Division 2C

Top plays bottom as Midleton (1st) travel to Tullamore (10th). Belfast Harlequins (2nd) travel to Clonmel (5th).