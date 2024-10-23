Connacht Rugby Releases New Vision And Strategy

Connacht Rugby has today released its new 10-year Vision & Strategy, which sets out to write the next chapter in the story of Connacht Rugby and Rugby in Connacht.

Entitled One Connacht, our new Vision & Strategy is the result of extensive collaboration and consultation with rugby stakeholders in the province, including clubs, schools, volunteers, staff members, players and supporters.

In addition to our published Vision & Strategy, we have also developed a detailed 5-year plan setting out the specific objectives, enablers and targets for every area of the organisation. This document will further help provide the necessary clarity to every person in every role, on-pitch as well as off-pitch, as to what and how they can contribute to the delivery of our collective purpose and vision.

About “One Connacht: Vision & Strategy”

The full document, which can be viewed at connachtrugby.ie/OneConnacht,

Our Purpose: To Unite, Inspire And Represent Our Community

Our Vision: One Connacht, From Grassroots To Green Shirts

Our Values: Ambition, Belief, and Community

Connacht Rugby has also identified four key Strategic Priorities to bring our purpose and vision to life, both on and off the pitch. These are:

Identity & Community

Experiences & Connections

Diversity & Development

Performance & Success

Willie Ruane, CEO of Connacht Rugby, says: “Today’s public release of our new Vision & Strategy is the culmination of a long process, to help provide clarity and alignment in Connacht Rugby’s strategic approach for the next 10 years.

By engaging and listening to our stakeholders across all levels, we have been able to ‘take stock’, reflect on our past and present, and try and anticipate the opportunities and challenges of the future.

In building this strategy we have taken two distinct approaches – “Present Forward” and “Future Back”. In looking at Connacht Rugby from the “Present Forward”, we are seeking to build on and improve everything we already do, and explore how can we further develop and evolve across every area as a result. In tandem with this approach, we are also seeking to work from the “Future Back”, trying to re-imagine tomorrow, and what opportunities might exist if we go beyond the established way of how we do things today.

I want to thank the hundreds of people from across Connacht who have engaged in this process, and I invite everyone associated with Connacht Rugby and Rugby in Connacht to view the document and help contribute to a truly collective effort “to unite, inspire and represent our community.”