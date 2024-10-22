Ireland’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool Fixtures Confirmed

World Rugby has today confirmed the Pool schedule for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 , with Ireland set to open their tournament against Japan at Franklin’s Gardens next August.

Scott Bemand‘s side were last week drawn in Pool C alongside defending champions New Zealand, Japan and Spain, and Ireland will face the Sakura Fifteen in their campaign opener in Northampton on Sunday, 24 August (Kick-off 12pm).

Ireland will then go head-to-head with Spain in their second outing at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday, 31 August (Kick-off 12pm), before concluding the Pool stages against the Black Ferns at Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium on Sunday, 7 September (Kick-off 2.45pm).

The top two teams from each Pool will progress to the Quarter-Finals.

Fans will have the opportunity to apply for tickets for all matches from 11am on Tuesday, 5 November until 11am on Tuesday, 19 November.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 – Ireland Fixtures: