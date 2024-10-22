Ireland’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool Fixtures Confirmed
World Rugby has today confirmed the Pool schedule for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, with Ireland set to open their tournament against Japan at Franklin’s Gardens next August.
Scott Bemand‘s side were last week drawn in Pool C alongside defending champions New Zealand, Japan and Spain, and Ireland will face the Sakura Fifteen in their campaign opener in Northampton on Sunday, 24 August (Kick-off 12pm).
Ireland will then go head-to-head with Spain in their second outing at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday, 31 August (Kick-off 12pm), before concluding the Pool stages against the Black Ferns at Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium on Sunday, 7 September (Kick-off 2.45pm).
The top two teams from each Pool will progress to the Quarter-Finals.
Fans will have the opportunity to apply for tickets for all matches from 11am on Tuesday, 5 November until 11am on Tuesday, 19 November.
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 – Ireland Fixtures:
- Sunday, 24 August: Ireland v Japan, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm
- Sunday, 31 August: Ireland v Spain, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm
- Sunday, 7 September: Ireland v New Zealand, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton, 2.45pm.