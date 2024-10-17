EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 4 Previews

Following a week’s break, the Energia All-Ireland League return with a bumper schedule of Saturday fixtures. Nine teams emerged unbeaten from the first block of games, from the leading quartet in Division 2A down to third-placed Dolphin in Division 2C.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUND 4:

Ending the opening block on a high, leaders Galway Corinthians have enjoyed life in Division 2A of the All Ireland League since promotion and look to continue their unbeaten run this weekend. The same can be said for MU Barnhall, Cashel and Instonains, who are all at home this weekend.

Corinthians are potent in attack and bost the best defensive record in the Division thus far, Old Crescent travel up the M18 this weekend for a meeting at 4:30pm. A first meeting since 2013 between the pair since 2013, when Corinthians prevailed 48-20 on the road in Rosbrien. A year prior the pair met for the last time in Corinthian Park, with Corinthians also winning that one 26-7.

Michael Harding’s charges have recorded three maximum points hauls this season, with out-half Sean Naughton their top scorer with 26 points this term. Tomas Farthing is their top try scorer with four so far this season. While Orin Burke, Sean Fox and John Devine have crossed the whitewash on two occasions each. Old Crescent are coming off the back of their first win of the season and the boot of Ronan McKenna, the 2A top scorer, has been their key weapon this season.

MU Barnhall sit in second spot by virtue of score difference. Last term their meetings with Greystones proved fruitful, securing a bonus point back in November last year in Dr Hickey Park and when the pair last met in February, Barnhall again prevailed. Their most recent meeting came in the Leinster Senior League with Greystones leaving Parsonstown with a win that day, the Wicklow men are looking for their second win of the season.

Adam Chester has tallied 30 points this term for Barnhall and alongside winger Sean Sexton, who has five tries to his name this season, are key scorers for the Kildare men. After their bruising battle with Ballymena last time out, they are going to get another tough battle from Greystones. Off the back of two defeats, the last by just a single point, Greystones are ten points adrift of the top four. Killian Marmion’s goal kicking has been fruitful so far this season as Greystones look to kick on and grab their second win.

Third placed Cashel welcome ninth placed Ballymena to Spafield, with the visitors still yet to register a first win of the new season. Almost a year ago they recorded their first win of the 2023-24 season, flirting with relegation for large parts of last season, getting a win on the board remains a priority for John Nicholl’s men.

Falling short of promotion the last couple of seasons, Cashel have made an early statement of intent, with hard earned wins over Old Crescent and Banbridge, before a one sided win over Buccaneers last time out. Spafield has been a fortress for Cashel after the last number of seasons when Ballymena are in town, winning their last three meetings in the Premier County.

Instonians have also had a fruitful run thus far back in 2A after a long absence, for the first time since October 2013, they will meet Navan in the All Ireland League at Shaw’s Bridge. Back then the pair were in Division 2B, as Instonians were relegated that year. Fast forward to this weekend and Instonains are chasing another title, while Navan also have ambitions of going up in their 100th year.

Paul Pritchard’s side are well storied since their return to the All Ireland League two seasons ago, a remarkable winning run followed and now they aim for a third consecutive All Ireland League promotion. On the other side of the coin Navan have been trying to get back into 1B since their relegation at the end of the 2021-22 season. Yet to record a win this season, Navan are coming off the back of a 40 point loss two weeks ago, but will be hopeful of taking something from this clash.

Basement side Buccaneers travel to Rifle Park hoping to record their first win of the season against Banbridge. Banbridge are also without a win and two try scoring and losing bonus points are keeping them outside of the drop zone. The hosts marginally lost by three points last time out to Old Crescent, so near and yet so far to claiming their first win of the campaign.

Buccs meanwhile have had three double digit defeats so far this season, with their lowest losing margin being 28 points. Paul Byrne’s charges have had time off to regroup and led by skipper Frank Hopkins who has three tries to his name and out-half Adam O’Carroll has tallied 14 points.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 4:

Leaders Wanderers and second placed Skerries aim to continue their strong start to the season going into the second block, with both at home in the capital this weekend. Elsewhere the meeting of Clogher Valley and UL Bohemian has top four implications for both.

Wanderers certainly set the tempo early doors in the Division 2B season and aim for a fourth straight win of the campaign this weekend as they face ninth placed Galwegians in Merrion Road. A first meeting in the capital since the pair played out a 31-31 stalemate back in December 2022.

Wegians have not had a positive start since returning to 2B this term, losing their opening three games, however the lowest margin of those three defeats was two points. Skerries and Clogher Valley left Crowley Park with a one point win this season, as the Westerners have been left rocked by late scores on more than one occasion.

Skerries put their woes from the season prior behind them as they have started in emphatic circumstances this season. The Goats have set an early statement of their intent to compete for a top of the table finish having flirted with relegation last season.

Malahide was a banana skin of a fixture last season, losing 33-3 when the pair met in Estuary Road last October, their rivals again took the spoils with a 16-3 win last March in their home patch. Malahide grabbed their first win of the season last time out, Bradley Nealon’s late try giving them victory over Sligo. Certainly that bruising battle will give them confidence ahead of a showdown with their near neighbours.

Kyle Cobane’s last gasp winning try converted by David Maxwell, handed Clogher Valley their second win of the season in dramatic circumstances last time out. Just as it looked like they would suffer back to back setbacks, they clutched the result from the jaws of defeat.

Heading back to The Cran this weekend they face off against UL Bohemian, a first meeting in their history. Bohs sit in third spot after a late Kian Regan try converted by Oisin Fagan handed them a late win over Rainey two weeks ago. Sitting just two points outside of the top four, a win here for Valley would put them into the top four.

After that narrow defeat on the road to Bohs, Rainey have home advantage this weekend and aim to make that count as they face Dungannon in their first Ulster Derby of the season. The pair would both taste defeat in the burning embers last time out, as Dungannon were handed their first defeat of the season, when Michael Sherlock crossed late for Skerries to secure a one point win.

Gannon were having an impressive start to the season prior to that point, dusting themselves off they have a short spin to Magherafelt to return to winning ways. Ben McCaughey has been their star so far, tallying 36 points this season, 31 of which have arrived from the kicking tee.

Having contested promotion last season, Sligo currently occupy tenth spot going into round four of the new season. Paddy Pearson’s charges only left with two bonus points following that late defeat to Malahide and look to avenge that loss with Malone travelling to Hamilton Park this weekend.

A new test for both lock horns with the other, Malone are aiming for their second win of the campaign but are coming into this tie off the back of defeat to Wanderers. Saying that they are currently sat in sixth spot, four points adrift of the top four, that will have plenty of motivation to get a win in this one.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 4:

The unbeaten pair of Belfast Harlequins and Dolphin begin the second block of fixtures on home soil, while leaders Midleton have a tough trip to face Enniscorthy as Division 2C returns this weekend.

Finishing outside of the playoff places last season, Midleton have delivered a statement start to the season, winning two of the three games, with a draw against Belfast Harlequins, one they feel should have resulted in a win. Defeating Ballyclare in testing conditions last time out, Midelton are brimming with confidence coming into this one.

Enniscorthy occupy ninth spot in the standings and were left deflated not to have ended their losing streak last time out. A late penalty from Tullamore’s Josh Huddlestom sharing the spoils in Spollanstown. Scorthy finished fourth last season one spot ahead of their opponents this weekend, with defeats to Belfast Harlequins and Ballyclare prior to that draw, they look to break their duck this weekend, 2022 was the last time they left Towns Park with the points.

Belfast Harlequins lock horns with Omagh Academicals in Deramore Park for the first time in the Energia All Ireland League. Quins have began the year in strong fashion having dropped down from Division 2B, the inspirational Joel Dundas crossed in the burning embers for a try converted by David Armstrong, which secured a comeback win over Bruff in wet and windy conditions two weeks ago.

Accies started the year with a composed performance over Clonmel, but have since recorded consecutive defeats to Dolphin and Monkstown. Sat in seventh spot they are once again flirting with the drop zone as just a point separates them from ninth spot. Leading scorer of the Division Scott Elliott has put 41 points out of Accies 61 so far this season, he will be their danger man for sure.

Dolphin welcome Tullamore to Virgin Media Park in another first meeting in the All Ireland League. The Leesiders had to settle for a share of the spoils with Clonmel last time out when Joey O’Connor turned the tide for the Tipperary club late on. A second home game of the season, they will hope for another win to record their third of the campaign and remain in contention for promotion.

Bottom placed Tullamore picked up their first points with that draw at home to Enniscorthy, Josh Huddleston kicking 20 of their 25 points that day, after starting the season with defeats to Ballyclare and Clonmel, can Dave Hanlon’s side get a scalp this weekend and end that losing streak.

A first defeat in their history of competing in the All Ireland League for Ballyclare in Midleton two weeks ago, as conditions made life tricky for the Ulstermen. Back at The Cloughan this weekend they face a Bruff side looking for their first win of the season. The Limerick men came so close last time out against Quins, Andrew O’Byrne’s outfit remain winless on the edge of the drop zone.

Their losing margin has decreased each game week, can they get over the line this weekend is the question. Ballyclare bring impressive firepower with Matthew McDowell kicking 23 points so far this season. Add to that Joel McBride and Matthew Coulter who both have three tries to their name. The hosts cannot afford to slip up early doors into the season.

Top four can be a minefield, with Monkstown and Clonmel sitting just behind in fifth and sixth they are poised to jump into the top four should Ballyclare suffer another defeat this weekend, as the pair meet in Sydney Parade, in another first meeting of the weekend.

Having lost their opener against Midleton, Monkstown recorded consecutive wins in recent weeks over Bruff and Omagh, now Paddy Thornton’s charges are out to further that run and mount a challenge for a top of the table finish.

Clonmel will be far from an easy test, the Tipperary men delivered a ferocious performance last time out to salvage a draw with Dolphin against the elements, having missed out on promotion the last couple of seasons, if they can find their form at this early point no doubt they can challenge this year. The battle between Charlie McMickan and Joey O’Connor from the tee is worth the admission alone, the pair both with 38 points tallied this year, O’Connor with 33 points from the tee.

