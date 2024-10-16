Bateman Cup Semi Finals Confirmed

The semi-finals of the Energia All-Ireland Bateman Cup have been confirmed for next month with the four Provincial winners confirmed.

Lansdowne, who won the trophy in 2022, will host Connacht champions Sligo on Friday, November 22nd on the Aviva Stadium Back Pitch.

The other semi-final sees 2019 winners Garryowen at home to Instonians. The Ulster club has a connection to the Bateman Cup that dates back to 1923 when they lost to Bective in the final before capturing the trophy in 1927, beating Lansdowne, the inaugural winners, 16-8.

Indeed some of the oldest footage in Irish Rugby dates back to that final.

The final of the Energia All-Ireland Bateman Cup will be held on Saturday, January 4th with the venue to be decided once the finalists are know.

