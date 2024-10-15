EPCR Marks Countdown To 30th Season

As anticipation builds for the start of the 30th season of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup, 24 leading players representing the competition’s elite international clubs came together at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to kick off preparations for the prestigious tournament, which will begin in less than eight weeks.

A fitting venue for EPCR to bring the players, referees, partners, and broadcasters together for a pre-season content day, Cardiff and the Principality Stadium will play host to the 2025 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup Finals for the first time in 11 years, on the 23 and 24 May 2025.

This coming season marks the 30th staging of the annual tournament and will be a full-circle moment for the city that hosted the inaugural final in 1996 in the former National Stadium.

Dominic McKay, EPCR Chairman, said: “We are delighted to bring together players from the very best clubs in Europe and South Africa ahead of this momentous 2024/25 season. It is an exciting moment for EPCR as preparations intensify and the build-up to the 2024/25 season gathers pace.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Cardiff to celebrate our 30th Final in what is going to be a historic weekend of international rugby at the conclusion of another no doubt closely-contested season.

“After a record-breaking 2023/24 season, where we welcomed more fans than ever to stadia and brought our competitions to bigger audiences via broadcast partners and our digital platforms, this forthcoming 30th season is highly anticipated and we are very much looking forward to seeing the sporting stories unfold.

“We would also like to extend our deepest thanks to the WRU and Cardiff, not only for hosting us today but for our 2024/25 Finals Weekend. It is wonderful to be returning to this rugby heartland for our thirtieth Final and we look forward to seeing a packed crowd here at the Principality next May.”

Leinster currently sit top of the URC table, and Irish international Caelan Doris – who was announced as the team’s captain for the season just last month – is hoping they can go one better this year as they chase their elusive fifth star: “I have some good memories of playing here with Ireland in Cardiff. It’s a unique atmosphere and the support and noise in the stadium is always brilliant.

“The chance to lead Leinster into the Investec Champions Cup as captain for the first time is a privilege and the thought of maybe running out here in May is one that drives all the players here today.

“There’s a lot of rugby to be played before then but the excitement definitely starts to build from today and our first game away to Bristol.”