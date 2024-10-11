Match Officials Confirmed For November International Series

he Emirates World Rugby Match Officials have been confirmed for the men’s international window in November. Thirty referees from 12 nations will take charge of the 36 Men’s test matches and five other matches featuring representative teams in the window.

Ireland’s Eoghan Cross will take charge of Spain v Uruguay while Andrew Brace will referee England v South Africa at Twickenham, while Chris Busby will officiate Scotland v Australia.

Brian MacNeice, Mark Patton and Olly Hodges will serve on the TMO panel for a number of matches in the window.

Ireland’s four matches in November will be refereed by Nic Berry, Paul Williams, Hollie Davidson and Andrea Piardi.

Jordan Way (Australia) will take charge of the first match in the window, between Japan and New Zealand in Yokohama on 26 October, with Andrea Piardi (Italy) to referee the last match on 30 November between Ireland and Australia in Dublin.

Craig Evans (Wales), Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Sam Grove-White (Scotland), Luc Ramos (France), Christophe Ridley (England) and Hollie Davidson (Scotland) will all take charge of two test matches in this window.

Davidson is one of two female officials appointed by World Rugby to matches in November alongside Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa), who has been selected as assistant referee for three matches: Georgia v All Blacks XV on 10 November, Spain v Fiji on 16 November and Georgia v Tonga on 24 November.

The full list of appointments is available here

Men’s Emirates World Rugby High Performance Match Officials Selectors Chairman Brett Robinson said: “As we build towards Rugby World Cup 2031 in the USA via an expanded Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia and the new Nations Cup, we continue to be focused on developing a broader team of match officials. With a new match officiating strategy and high-performance system, deeper collaboration across unions and competitions, the evolution is reflected in this selection. Congratulations to all.”

World Rugby High Performance 15s Match Official Manager Joël Jutge added: “Throughout 2024 we have been focusing on resetting the relationship with coaches, embedding a new performance structure and driving clarity across the game.

“With law amendments, law trials and a revised Television Match Official process to contend with, I am proud of how the team has responded. November is the next step for us to give experience to a wider team with an eye on Rugby World Cup 2031 in the USA.”