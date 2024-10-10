The IRFU marks world mental health day, as players discuss the importance of staying connected in a panel discussion. Physical and mental well-being go hand-in-hand and being healthy is key to our performance on and off the pitch.

The importance of connections, in particular among teammates is highlighted by International players, Beibhinn Parsons, Aaron O’Sullivan and Natasja Behan, irrespective of the level of rugby you’re playing or the job you have. Life throws us all a curve ball sometimes and in these moments we need people we can rely on.

“One of our teammates Christy had us all over for dinner, whoever was left over and isn’t in Canada”, “little things like that are really nice, you get to see a different side to people and see what makes them tick. How close you are off the field, just makes you a better teammate and a better team”. – Beibhinn Parsons.

The importance of ‘starting a conversation’, whether it’s knowing how to start the conversation when you spot someone in need and/or having the courage to open up and have a difficult conversation when you’re facing a tough moment, is something that helped players develop their resilience throughout their career.

Be it dealing with injury, not getting selected, poor performance, too much on your plate and not enough time to get it all done – these are things we all have in common and their conversation is testament to how we can all help shape and encourage one another to be there in times of need – it’s not weakness to need help, it’s being ‘one good adult’.

“I live in a house with five of the other guys, if there is anything going on, they can kind of tell, we would always check in on each other.” – Aaron O’Sullivan.

Thanks to the players for taking time out to discuss how they’ve dealt with the tough moments in their lives and for their openness and honesty so that we can learn from them on how they couldn’t do it on their own.

Further information and resources are available here on the IRFU website.

It was encouraging to hear the players talk about younger players coming through and how during pre-season it’s important to check in on one another to create a kind culture. The club environment shaped them and it’s equally important to any player on a journeys to senior rugby, whatever the level. As they said, “never compare yourself”, “have fun”, chat to your mates.

No matter what role we have in the organisation, the road is never plain sailing, so on this World Mental Health Day take the time to check in and ask “How are you Feeling?”. When we are open, kind, welcoming and understanding, we have the power to show up as ourselves and this confidence leads us to perform at our best, for ourselves and each other.

Click here for further information and learning, and take the One Good Coach course all about Youth Mental Health and/or visit the Mental Health section to learn how your club can create a positive environment that assists mental well-being.