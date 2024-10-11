‘It’s Complicated’ – Sport Ireland Release International Day Of The Girl Video

On International Day of the Girl, Sport Ireland’s Her Moves campaign have launched a video with a message from teenage girls to sport. The video, titled ‘ It’s Complicated ’, is inspired by conversations with girls and aims to amplify their voices and spark discussion around the issues they say contribute to them dropping out of sport.

Sport in Ireland, particularly women’s sport, is at an all-time high. However, Sport Ireland research shows around 30% fewer girls are involved in sports at secondary school level than in primary school. Her Moves aims to change this by supporting National Governing Bodies (NGBs) and Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) when engaging with girls directly and adapting sporting opportunities to better suit their needs.

Nora Stapleton, Director of Strategic National Governing Body Programmes and Women in Sport Lead, said: “Being a teenage girl is complicated. They are changing, growing, developing new interests, and navigating so many other things. Her Moves isn’t about changing sport to suit teens, it’s about trying to help sport grow with them. We are delighted with the response from the sports organisations. To date, we have all 29 Local Sports Partnerships engaging with Her Moves, as well as 20 National Governing Bodies running official programmes.

“Her Moves is about giving the power back to the girls, working with them to find ways of moving and exercising that interest and empower them, so it seemed natural that the video should amplify their voices in a debate they’ve been notably absent from until now.”

Central to the work that Her Moves is doing is putting the focus on listening to teen girls themselves and working with them to find solutions to help girls unlock the transformative power of sport.

Ireland international Maeve Óg O’Leary welcomed the video saying, “HerMoves is a such a fantastic initiative and incredibly important in helping teenage girls to stay in sport. Being a teenager can be a difficult time but something like sport can give you a sense of belonging, enjoyment and it’s where you can make some of your best friends.

“This initiative doesn’t shy away from shining a light on the challenging moments that come with being a female in sport while also showing how wonderful it can be. Sport has played a huge role in my life so far and it has given me experiences, opportunities and friends far beyond what I could have ever imagined! There is a sport out there for everyone and the most important thing is you enjoy it!”

Katie-George Dunlevy, who won a gold and two silver medals for Ireland in cycling during the Paris Paralympics, said: “In school, I was often excluded from sports because they thought I was clumsy; in reality, I couldn’t see the ball or other students. Then, at age 11, I was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa.

“I struggled with low self-esteem and understanding my condition, but at a school for the blind, my PE teacher encouraged me to try various sports like skiing, trampolining, windsurfing, athletics, and swimming. My parents were very supportive, taking me to training and competitions across the country.

“Sport gave me confidence, a sense of achievement, and greatly benefited my physical and mental health. I can’t imagine my life without it.”

Making girls aware of their options, giving them a voice and a choice, and celebrating moments of pride are all key principles of the Her Moves campaign. Taking a system-wide approach means the campaign is not just targeting the girls themselves, but also the adults in their lives and those who are creating the sporting offerings for them.

Róisín Upton, Irish hockey international, said: “As a teenager, sports helped me manage stress, build lifelong friendships, and travel. The Her Moves campaign is crucial because it highlights the opportunities sport offers young girls.”

Her Moves is also launching its campaign hub, which hosts information for girls, parents, coaches, and teachers. A key focus of Her Moves is normalising conversations around periods in sport, with period positive posters now available to clubs, schools, and other spaces for teenage girls. The posters offer tips on tracking periods, the menstrual cycle, and include a checklist to help clubs and schools create a period-friendly environment.

Finding ways to support coaches is vital for the campaign. Through the Sport Ireland Coaching Teenage Girls workshop, coaches can now learn more about what is important in teenage girls’ lives and how to create environments where girls can flourish and continue to enjoy sport. Through the workshop, coaches can access video resources on the menstrual cycle and body appreciation (which means accepting, respecting, and having a favourable opinion of your own body).