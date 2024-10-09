Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Watch Emerging Ireland Live On irishrugby+

News

9th October 2024 11:43

By Editor

Watch Emerging Ireland Live On irishrugby+

Emerging Ireland Tour To South Africa, Shimla Park, Bloemfontein, South Africa 6/10/2024 Emerging Ireland vs Western Force Ireland's Sean Edogbo, Ben O'Connor, Hugh Gavin and Chay Mullins celebrate winning the match Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart

Emerging Ireland round off their South Africa tour against The Cheetahs this evening and you can watch it live on our brand new streaming platform irishrugby+

The squad are two from two so far, scoring ten tries in beating the Airlink Pumas and Western Force and they’ll be aiming to finish on a high with another strong performance.

Emerging Ireland v Airlink Pumas Highlights

Emerging Ireland v Western Force Highlights

Leinster’s James Culhane will lead the team and he forms a new back-row alongside Harry Sheridan and Sean Edogbo, who makes his first start of the tour having come on as a replacement in the 29-24 win over Western Force on Sunday afternoon – team in full here.

The match kicks off at 6pm Irish time and is free to watch on irishrugby+

 

 