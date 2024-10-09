Watch Emerging Ireland Live On irishrugby+

Emerging Ireland round off their South Africa tour against The Cheetahs this evening and you can watch it live on our brand new streaming platform irishrugby+

The squad are two from two so far, scoring ten tries in beating the Airlink Pumas and Western Force and they’ll be aiming to finish on a high with another strong performance.

Emerging Ireland v Airlink Pumas Highlights

Emerging Ireland v Western Force Highlights

Leinster’s James Culhane will lead the team and he forms a new back-row alongside Harry Sheridan and Sean Edogbo, who makes his first start of the tour having come on as a replacement in the 29-24 win over Western Force on Sunday afternoon – team in full here.

The match kicks off at 6pm Irish time and is free to watch on irishrugby+