BKT URC Unity Round Returns This Weekend

As part of the BKT United Rugby Championship’s ‘Take On Tomorrow’ programme, and the wider ambition to promote inclusion in sport, the BKT URC have confirmed that the Unity Round returns this weekend for the third season in a row.

In round 4 (October 11-13), the BKT United Rugby Championship dedicates this weekend to promoting inclusivity in sport and supporting the Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign, in a commitment to ensuring our games are viewed as a welcome space for every person to enjoy.

The BKT URC and its teams believe that a club rugby matchday is ‘Everyone’s Game’, and is committed to leading the way with the league’s teams, partners, broadcasters, and fans to ensure all of those engaging with our matchdays feel welcome and safe.

Taking place across eight venues, the weekend will start with Glasgow Warriors playing host to Zebre Parma at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday, and the round concludes with Dragons and the Emirates Lions facing off in Newport on Sunday.

Players, match officials, and wider team management will have access to laces for their boots or trainers, while players will also be able to use rainbow tape if they prefer.

At match venues, BKT URC branding will be transformed incorporating the rainbow progress flag in addition to the rebranding of the assistant referee flags.

Ahead of Unity Round, all BKT URC social channels will bear the rainbow colours. Content specially created for Unity Round will also be shared throughout the week.

The BKT URC is working in support of the Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign – helping to underline the message that every person, including those in the LGBTQ+ community, should feel welcome at our games and events.

Since the launch of Rainbow Laces in 2013, more than a million people have laced up to light up the visibility that there be no discrimination of people in society, which extends to the sporting fields.

Join us and ensure that disrespectful language, attitudes and abuse have no place in our sport! #EveryonesGame