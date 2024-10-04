EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 2 Previews

Saturday’s second round bill has UL Bohemian v Railway Union as undoubtedly the headline act, but there is also plenty of interest in Tullow’s first away trip to Cooke, and the Dublin derby between Blackrock and Old Belvedere.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 2:

Saturday, October 5

Kick-off 3pm unless stated –

UL BOHEMIAN (4th) v RAILWAY UNION (1st), Annacotty

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UL Bohemian: W; Railway Union: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UL Bohemian: Points: Beth Buttimer 10; Tries: Beth Buttimer 2; Railway Union: Points: Lindsay Peat, Keelin Brady 15 each; Tries: Lindsay Peat, Keelin Brady 3 each

Preview: Those in attendance at Annacotty could get a glimpse of a future Ireland centre partnership when Lucia Linn and Éabha Nic Dhonnacha combine for UL Bohemian. They have already played together for the Ireland Under-20s, and this is Linn’s first All-Ireland League start.

Eilís Cahill also slots in at tighthead prop in the only other change from the defending champions’ 31-15 opening win at Blackrock. Railway Union shot straight to the top of the table after claiming the result of the first round, a nine-try victory over Old Belvedere.

After a two-try cameo off the bench, USA international Amanda Berta makes her first start for Railway on the right wing. Mike South’s charges are also boosted by the inclusion of Leah Tarpey, Leinster’s Interprovincial Championship final player-of-the-match, as a replacement.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 6, 2024: Railway Union 43 UL Bohemian 22, Park Avenue; Sunday, April 28, 2024: Final – UL Bohemian 48 Railway Union 38, Aviva Stadium

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

BALLINCOLLIG (6th) v SUTTONIANS (2nd), Tanner Park, 1.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballincollig: L; Suttonians: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballincollig: Points: Brighid Twohig 10; Tries: Brighid Twohig 2; Suttonians: Points: Clara Sexton, Lauren Farrell McCabe 10 each; Tries: Clara Sexton, Lauren Farrell McCabe 2 each

Preview: An earlier kick-off given the weather warning in the area, Ballincollig hope to be firing on all cylinders for their first home match of the season. Helen Brosnan’s side led twice in their opener against Galwegians, and came away from Glenina with a losing bonus point in the end.

‘Collig have some squad rotation for round 2 with forwards Alix Cunneen and Aoibheann McGrath, a Munster squad member, both promoted from the bench, while Miriam Murphy deputises for Gemma Lane at scrum half.

It was one away win apiece last season, and Suttonians, who were good value for their opening 29-7 triumph over Cooke, prevailed 12-5 at Tanner Park last February. Flanker Ciara Spencer and debutant winger Inaya Madyun are their two changes, with Ulster’s Lauren Farrell McCabe moved into midfield.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 23, 2023: Ballincollig 5 Suttonians 12, Tanner Park; Saturday, February 10, 2024: Suttonians 0 Ballincollig 22, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Suttonians to win

WICKLOW (3rd) v GALWEGIANS (5th), Ashtown Lane, 4pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Wicklow: W; Galwegians: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Wicklow: Points: Emily McKeown 2; Tries: Emily McKeown 10; Galwegians: Points: Stacey Hanley, Chloe Casey, Grace Browne Moran, Emily Foley 5 each; Tries: Stacey Hanley, Chloe Casey, Grace Browne Moran, Emily Foley 1 each

Preview: These teams always serve up a cracking contest whenever they meet, and the away side came out on top on both occasions last season. Galwegians will need no reminding that Wicklow pipped them 22-21 back in early April thanks to a three-try second half salvo.

Leinster squad members Erin McConnell and Caoimhe Molloy are back in the Wicklow starting XV, at scrum half and loosehead prop respectively. Canterbury-capped prop Erana Te Moananui makes her debut at tighthead, and Clara Dunne and Laura Newsome also start.

This is ‘Wegians’ first away trip under new head coach Jack Clarke, and following their late win over ‘Collig, captain Ellen Connolly said: “The new coaching ticket has brought a positive energy to the team. They have created a great foundation from pre-season into last week, and we’re looking forward to developing throughout the season.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 18, 2023: Wicklow 5 Galwegians 12, Ashtown Lane; Saturday, April 6, 2024: Galwegians 21 Wicklow 22, Crowley Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Wicklow to win

OLD BELVEDERE (10th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (7th), Ollie Campbell Park, 4.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: L; Blackrock College: L

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: -; Tries: -; Blackrock College: Points: Hannah O’Connor 8; Tries: Ava Fannin, Hannah O’Connor 1 each

Preview: Both clubs are smarting from disappointing opening day defeats, and Blackrock College head coach Andy Adams has reacted by making four personnel changes. Connacht’s Ava Ryder, who has transferred across from Railway Union, forms a new centre pairing with Anna Doyle.

Orla Wafer, younger sister of Leinster and Ireland star Aoife, and Koren Dunne come into the Blackrock pack, while Leah Reilly joins a back-three which has Waterford native Maggie Boylan in the full-back role. ‘Rock won the corresponding fixture, 22-17, last year.

Having been held scoreless by Railway last week, Old Belvedere will be targeting some key areas for improvement. Four of the Ireland U-20 squad from the summer – Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton, Jade Gaffney, Hannah Wilson, and Jane Neill – are sure to kick on with regular All-Ireland League game-time.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 16, 2023: Blackrock College 22 Old Belvedere 17, Stradbrook; Saturday, December 9, 2023: Old Belvedere 37 Blackrock College 14, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

COOKE (9th) v TULLOW (8th), Shaw’s Bridge, 5pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cooke: L; Tullow: L

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cooke: Points: Megan Simpson 5; Tries: Megan Simpson 1; Tullow: Points: Joanna Mahon, Anee-Marie Gardiner 5 each; Tries: Joanna Mahon, Anne-Marie Gardiner 1 each

Preview: A five tries-to-one defeat does not tell the full story of Cooke’s opener against Suttonians. All-Ireland League debutants Tullow also took a lot out of their first performance at this level, trailing Wicklow 17-14 before their more experienced opponents pulled away from them.

Cooke captain Megan Simpson, their lone try scorer in Sutton, commented: “Pre-season under Brian (McLaughlin) has gone very well and although the first game didn’t go our way, it was arguably one of our better performances in recent seasons. Captaining this squad is a huge honour.”

Joanna Mahon, who had the honour of scoring Tullow’s first AIL try, Alex O’Brien, and captain Grace Kelly are all big ball carriers for Paul Canavan’s charges. Can they make history in Belfast, or will Cooke record their first league win since last December?

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cooke to win