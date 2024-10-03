EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 3 Previews

As the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s campaign reaches round 3, Divisions 2A, 2B and 2C are looking very competitive in the early stages, with the pacesetters eager to end the opening block on a high.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUND 3:

With four teams all tied on 10 points after the opening two rounds, who can end the opening block in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A at the summit?

MU Barnhall currently sit top on scoring difference after a pair of high-scoring wins. This is the fourth year in succession they will face off against Ballymena on home soil in what was a tough fixture for them last season.

Adam Chester, Barnhall’s latest player to reach 100 All-Ireland League caps, has been a man in form in front of the posts so far this season, while winger Sean Sexton is one of the top try scorers in the division with four.

Ballymena won both of their matches against Barnhall last season, including a 22-19 victory at Parsonstown last January. Twelve months ago the Braidmen lost their two openers before getting back to winning ways in the third round. Will history repeat itself?

Aided by two hat-tricks so far from in-form centre Bevan Prinsloo, Instonians have continued their surge while moving up another division, and look on track to fight for yet another promotion.

The Belfast outfit are on the road to meet Greystones this weekend, for the clubs’ first All-Ireland League meeting in eleven years. Back in November 2013, Greystones left Shaw’s Bridge as one-point winners.

Times have changed, and Instonians’ current crop bring a massive attacking threat after already racking up 100 points across the first fortnight. Greystones are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 40-10 defeat to Galway Corinthians.

Corinthians, like Instonians, look in fine fettle after coming up from the fourth tier, showing no signs of slowing down. Connacht Academy out-half Sean Naughton returned last weekend, kicking four conversions as they made it back-to-back bonus point wins.

The Galway side’s round 3 hosts, Navan, have consecutive home games to end the opening block and are still in search of their first win. It was so close last weekend as they shared the spoils with Old Crescent in an entertaining 22-all draw.

Crescent are also yet to open their 2024/25 win account but are fifth in the table due to that draw, and bagging two bonus points at home to Cashel in round 1. Casey Tanyi has brought impact off the bench with two tries so far.

Banbridge, who visit Crescent on Saturday, lost 36-14 on their most recent trip to Takumi Park. Despite not winning yet, their attack is going well with a brace of try-scoring bonus points, and two tries each from backs Xander Lowham and Jonny Scott.

Cashel complete the list of the currently unbeaten teams, sitting in fourth place with a six-point gap to Crescent in fifth. Ray Moloney’s charges are on the road to Buccaneers this weekend, hoping to continue their encouraging start to the new campaign.

It will be the first meeting of these sides since their promotion play-off semi-final back in 2022. Buccs prevailed that day at Spafield and did the same when they last entertained the Tipperary men at Dubarry Park just over three years ago.

However, Paul Byrne’s Pirates are now bottom of the table after the first two rounds. They are hoping to have out-half Gearoid McDonald back for his first taste of AIL action with Buccs. Tightening up their defence is top of the agenda.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 3:

Leinster clubs Wanderers and Skerries are the early frontrunners in Division 2B after the opening rounds, and both face away trips to close out this first block of fixtures.

Wanderers have a +44 lead on scoring difference ahead of Skerries, and with 12 tries tallied up in two games, Eoin Sheriff’s men have definitely hit the ground running. Winger Caomhán Brennan has weighed in with three tries.

For the first time since October 2008, Wanderers will come up against Malone in the All-Ireland League. The Chaps’ most recent trip to Gibson Park was the previous January.

Malone, who are now fifth overall, won both of those meetings. Coming off an impressive showing at Malahide last weekend, they are targeting a push for the top four. Out-half Matty Rae starred in the second round, scoring a try and kicking 15 points.

Skerries, meanwhile, have a difficult assignment away to third-placed Dungannon. The Goats drew 15-all on their last visit to Stevenson Park 11 months ago, but fell to a narrow two-point defeat when the pair met at Holmpatrick last February.

Dungannon are a point behind Skerries thanks to wins over Malahide and Sligo, with captain James McMahon scoring a crucial try from a tap penalty last week. Skerries were in free-scoring form against Galwegians and UL Bohemian, and Taidgh Keane Boylan and Kevin McGrath touched down during both games.

Completing the top four are UL Bohemian who return home looking to pick up their second win of the season. Hooker Darren Ferrar is the division’s joint-top try scorer with three, and his brace helped UL fight back for two bonus points at Skerries.

This is their first meeting with Rainey in Limerick since November 2021 when the Red Robins prevailed 32-24. Scott McLean’s right boot remains a big asset for the men from Magherafelt, who edged out Galwegians 17-15 last week to register their first victory.

After their home debut in the division did not go to plan, Clogher Valley travel to Galwegians for what could be a titanic tussle. These two sides fought tooth and nail for the Division 2C title last season, with Clogher claiming the silverware in the end.

Stephen Bothwell’s Valley outfit won by three points in a nail-biting encounter in Glenina last December. After losing out by 23 points to Wanderers, Bothwell said: “We can learn a lot from a game like this. There’s plenty to work on heading into this weekend against Galwegians.”

‘Wegians have started the new season with two tight losses, pipped by both Skerries and Rainey. If they can improve their decision-making and execution, Brendan Guilfoyle’s charges can finish on the right side of the result here.

The current bottom two renew rivalries at Estuary Road, as Malahide and Sligo both attempt to turn the tide in their favour. Sligo won on their last two visits to Malahide, while the last time the Dubliners prevailed in this match-up was at home in March 2022 (28-25).

Reversals at the hands of UL and Dungannon have Paddy Pearson’s Sligo at the wrong end of the table. They had seven AIL debutants in the first two rounds. A much-improved defensive display is a must for Malahide, who have leaked 93 points so far.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 3:

The top four clash of the early pace setters Ballyclare and Midleton is set to be one of the games of the weekend in Division 2C of the Energia All Ireland League. The Munster derby of Clonmel and Dolphin will have top four implications for both.

Ballyclare have enjoyed their start to life in the All Ireland League and are out to remain unbeaten in the opening block of fixtures. Leading the Division by a single point, the Ulster side travel to Midleton with confidence after wins over Tullamore and Enniscorthy.

Midleton have made Towns Park a tough place to visit and have a win under their belt at their home venue already this year. Almost coming close to a second win in Belfast last weekend but fell just short in the end. Jack Colbert and Matthew McDowell are two kickers in form for their respective teams.

Dolphin sit just behind in second spot with a trip to Ardghaoithe on the agenda this week to keep this early momentum going. The Leesiders have had some tough seasons in recent memory but are looking in positive spirits of late.

A first Munster derby for the pair in the All Ireland League, with Clonmel first entering this competition in 2019. Outside of meetings in Munster competitions this will be new for both teams with Clonmel aiming to build on their performance last weekend over Tullamore, to charge for the top four.

Belfast Harlequins are on the road to Limerick this weekend, as they meet Bruff for the first time since 2013. The pair were in 1B when last they squared off in Kilballyowen Park, that was November of 2012 with Bruff winning 21-17.

Bruff are yet to record a win this season, but have come so close to doing so. Two losing bonus points are keeping them out of the drop zones, following respective five point and three point defeats in their opening outings.

Quinns remain unbeaten after a late share of the spoils against Midleton last weekend. On the road they defeated Enniscorthy already this year, with Thomas Armstrong continuing to impress from out-half with kicking and try scoring in his locker.

Monkstown defeated Bruff last weekend to grab their first win on their return to the All Ireland League, a tough trip to Omagh awaits this weekend. A first meeting of the pair in the AIL with Accies looking to bounce back from defeat last weekend.

Having started the year with a win over Clonmel, Omagh suffered a heavy 53-15 loss to Dolphin last time out. With the inform Scott Elliott the top scorer in 2C, they have a massive threat on their hands. The Sydney Parade men have had two competitive games and this will no doubt be a third, Charlie McMickan has been an exciting watch with the kicking duties.

A bottom of the table clash in Spollanstown will see Tullamore take on Enniscorthy, with the pair yet to record a win and indeed a point so far this season. After one sided defeats last weekend, the pair will be out for improvement in Round 3. Scorthy were disappointed not to take anything from their home tie with Harlequins in Round 1, while it has been consecutive double digit defeats for David Hanlon’s youthful charges.