Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

There’s a full round of action in the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend with matches in the Men’s and Women’s Division including a classic old school Dublin Derby double header between Old Belvedere and Blackrock College at Ollie Campbell Park.

Women’s Division

Belvo will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s surprisingly big loss to Railway when they host Dublin rivals Blackrock as part of a Men’s & Women’s double header. Elsewhere Railway travel to reigning champions UL Bohs in what promises to be a cracking match.

Men’s Division 1A

Clontarf are the early pacesetters at the top of Division 1A; they travel to UCD on Saturday. Young Munster, the only other unbeaten side after two rounds, are on the road to Cork Con.

Division 1B

Table toppers Belvo host ‘Rock while Nenagh Ormond (2nd) are in action just around the corner facing Old Wesley (6th) at Energia Park. Shannon (4th) against Naas (3rd) is an intriguing tie.

Division 2A

Four teams are tied on 10 points in Division 2A, MU Barnhall (1st), Instonians (2nd), Corinthians (3rd) and Cashel (4th). All four are away from home this weekend.

Division 2B

Skerries (2nd) travel to Dungannon (3rd) while leaders Wanderers (1s) are on the road to Malone (5th). At the other end of the table Malahide (10th) are at home to Sligo (9th).

Division 2C

Newly promoted Ballyclare are the early pacesetters with two bonus point wins in the bank, they travel to Midleton (6th) this weekend. Elsewhere Dolphin (2nd) are on the road to Clonmel (5th) while bottom two Tullamore (9th) and Enniscorthy (10th) go head to head.