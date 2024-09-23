Irish Rugby Take Part in European Week of Sport
Sport takes centre stage this week, 23 to 28 September, as European Week of Sport (EWOS) explodes into life. As part of this week, Sport Ireland is opening its facilities for people to try out various sports on site in the Sport Ireland Campus in Blanchardstown.
Irish Rugby is once again proud to be part of European Week of Sport and will be running a number of different sessions throughout the week . There are a wide variety of different rugby offerings, both contact and non-contact available to people all across Ireland and we will be using this week to showcase some of them.
Sport Ireland Campus Open Week Events:
Click here to the full list of events and whilst tickets are free, there are a limited number available, so get them while you can.
Rugby Events:
Event: Learn with an Olympian, for male and female from age 10-15.
Bryan Mollen (Irish 7s Olympian) skills session
Date: Monday 23rd September
Time: 6pm – 8pm
Event: Give it a Try (GIAT)
Date: Thursday 26th September
Time: 6pm – 8pm
Type: Fun skills based session for Females
Event: Touch Rugby (in conjunction with ITA)
Date: Saturday 28th September
Time: 10am -12.00noon
Type: Athletic fun skills session for male and female