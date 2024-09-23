Irish Rugby Take Part in European Week of Sport

Sport takes centre stage this week, 23 to 28 September, as European Week of Sport (EWOS) explodes into life. As part of this week, Sport Ireland is opening its facilities for people to try out various sports on site in the Sport Ireland Campus in Blanchardstown.

Irish Rugby is once again proud to be part of European Week of Sport and will be running a number of different sessions throughout the week . There are a wide variety of different rugby offerings, both contact and non-contact available to people all across Ireland and we will be using this week to showcase some of them.

Sport Ireland Campus Open Week Events:

Click here to the full list of events and whilst tickets are free, there are a limited number available, so get them while you can.

Rugby Events:

Event: Learn with an Olympian, for male and female from age 10-15.

Bryan Mollen (Irish 7s Olympian) skills session

Date: Monday 23rd September

Time: 6pm – 8pm

Event: Give it a Try (GIAT)

Date: Thursday 26th September

Time: 6pm – 8pm

Type: Fun skills based session for Females

Event: Touch Rugby (in conjunction with ITA)

Date: Saturday 28th September

Time: 10am -12.00noon

Type: Athletic fun skills session for male and female