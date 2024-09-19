Prop Barrett Backed To Make ‘Positive Impact’ For Ulster

Having joined up with the Ulster Senior Men’s squad for pre-season, Barrett made appearances in the province’s pre-season friendlies against Benetton and Exeter Chiefs.

A former Schools’ Cup winner with Royal Belfast Academical Institution in 2015/16, Barrett started playing club rugby for Instonians RFC.

The prop, who can play on either side of the scrum, has previously been involved in the Ulster Rugby pathway, having played for Ulster U19s and Ulster ‘A’ before.

His unique rugby path would see him on the books for Garryowen RFC, Munster ‘A’, Bedford Blues, Saracens, and most recently, Doncaster Knights in the RFU Championship last season.

On Barrett’s addition to the Senior Men’s team, Ulster Rugby’s Head of Recruitment and Rugby Operations, Bryn Cunningham, said:

“Corrie has come in and performed very well during his trial over pre-season, being particularly solid at set-piece. He has had a unique rugby journey, proving it’s not always a straight line to where you want to get to, but that hard work can get you there.

“He provides us with a good option in an area of the squad where our Senior depth is quite limited due to injury and international representation. We look forward to him making a positive impact in our Senior Men’s team for the months ahead, and most importantly his continuous improvement as a player.”