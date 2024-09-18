Sheridan ‘Can’t Wait To Get Stuck In’ After Signing New Ulster Deal

The combative forward, who can play in the second row or back row, had a significant impact with Ulster last season. He was included in the Emerging Ireland squad that was announced this morning.

His consistent performances saw him crowned the Ulster Men’s Young Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season.

The Holywood youngster (22) has accumulated a significant number of match minutes since head coach Richie Murphy came to Kingspan Stadium, and has been trusted to play a key role in the squad.

Sheridan played his club rugby with Civil Service NI RFC, and represented Sullivan Upper at schools level. He joined Ulster’s sub-Academy after playing in the Energia All-Ireland League with Dublin University, where he studied.

The powerful forward has represented Ireland at Under-20 level, playing in the 2021 U-20 Six Nations Championship when Murphy was in charge of the team.

Commenting on Sheridan’s contract extension with the province, Bryn Cunningham, Ulster Rugby’s Head of Recruitment and Rugby Operations, said: “We are delighted to secure Harry’s future with this extension.

“We see him being an integral part of the team for the present and future. He is a throwback of a player, a forward who disrupts the opposition, is aggressive, and who brings a proper physical presence for us.

“At 22-years-old, he is showing great potential and has grown in stature over the past season, showing his versatility at lock and flanker. We look forward to seeing how he develops in the seasons ahead in an Ulster jersey.”

Speaking about his new deal, Sheridan added: “I’m so happy to sign for a further two years. Last season was a huge year for me as I got more game-time in the senior side.

“It was a massive learning curve in a season full of ups and downs. I’m looking forward to improving my game and rolling into this year where I finished the last one.

“We have a great forward pack that I love training and playing alongside. I am really enjoying the environment and going into training ready to work and learn.

“It’s a perfect start to the season for me, and I can’t wait to get stuck into another season.”