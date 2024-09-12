Touch Rugby Leagues to kick off next week in Galway and Belfast

Touch Rugby is a fast and exciting version of the game of rugby which is very accessible for beginners and also for both developing rugby players and retired sportspeople who wish to play continue to play. More details on Touch Rugby can be found at here.

For anyone interested in trying the game this autumn, there are two mixed Touch Rugby Leagues starting soon in rugby clubs in both Galway and Belfast and they both are looking for new players of all ability levels.

The Galway Touch League (GTL) begins next Monday 16th September in Corinthians RFC and runs every Monday night for 10 weeks until November 18th. Players over 18 years of age of all abilities and genders are welcome. You can sign up as a team or simply as an individual and you will be placed on a team with other experienced players. See www.galwaytouchrugby.com for details of how to register.

For more information contact info@galwaytouchrugby.com. The cost to play in the tournament is €65 per person. The local Touch Rugby Club in Galway is Racoon West and they run the Galway Touch League as well as taking part in competitions throughout the year.

For anyone who would like to play touch rugby in Ulster, there is a Touch Rugby League starting in Cooke RFC in Shawsbridge, Belfast next Wednesday 18thSeptember and running for 5 weeks. Mixed teams of 10 players can sign up or as individuals, men and women can sign up to a draft team led by more experienced players who will help them to learn the game.

The cost of the league is £10 per player. To register, click here. This league is being run by the Cooke Warriors Touch Rugby Club who have been in existence since 2016. Cooke Warriors are always on the lookout for new players and they regularly take part in tournaments in both Ireland and abroad.