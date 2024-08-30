Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Finals Day Rundown
The best place to watch is live in stadium, but if you can’t make the match then tune in to TG4 for live coverage of both matches which will also feature on, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.
McInerney Brace Keeps Her Top Of The Interpros’ Scoring Charts
‘We’ll Go Over A Few Areas, Especially Defence’ – Hayes Targeting Munster Improvements
Vodafone Women’s Interpros: Finals Day – Team News
Gates at Kingspan Stadium will be open from 1pm, with limited parking in the main car park on a first come first serve basis. A food vendor will be on site, providing hot food options.
The Clubhouse Bar will be also be open for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink options.
