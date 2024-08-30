Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Finals Day Rundown

Finals day in Belfast as Kingspan Stadium plays host to two cracking matches. First up Connacht and Ulster go toe-to-toe in the 3rd/4th playoff followed by table toppers Munster against reigning champions Leinster.

Tickets Where To Watch The best place to watch is live in stadium, but if you can’t make the match then tune in to TG4 for live coverage of both matches which will also feature on, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website. Previews, Team News & Interviews

Gates at Kingspan Stadium will be open from 1pm, with limited parking in the main car park on a first come first serve basis. A food vendor will be on site, providing hot food options.

The Clubhouse Bar will be also be open for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink options.

For more info on getting to Kingspan Stadium, check out our handy guide here.