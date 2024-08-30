PwC Under-18 Women’s Interpros: Round 3 Previews

The round robin phases of the PwC Under-18 Women’s Interprovincial Championship wraps up with matches at Energia Park and Virgin Media Park on Saturday afternoon.

Reigning champions Connacht and table toppers Leinster have already done the hard work in qualifying for the September 7 final, which will be part of a play-offs double header hosted by Buccaneers RFC.

Leinster and Connacht meet in a dress rehearsal in Donnybrook tomorrow, with Clontarf full-back Teniola Onigbode hoping to continue her impressive try-scoring form with four tries from the opening two rounds.

Meanwhile, having picked up a bonus point against Leinster last week, Becky Irvine’s Ulster side travel down to Cork to face Munster. Erin McConalogue, a dual international with the Ireland Under-18s last season, returns on the left wing.

PWC UNDER-18 WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 3:

Saturday, August 31 –

LEINSTER U-18 WOMEN (1st) v CONNACHT U-18 WOMEN (2nd), Energia Park, 1pm

These provinces meet for the first time since last February’s Championship final which Connacht won 8-5 at Dubarry Park. Connacht U-18 Women’s head coach Craig Hansberry has opted to rotate his squad as they are already assured of a top two finish.

Kate Gallagher and Meabh Flannery are retained in the back-line, as is Creggs prop Ciara Corrigan up front. Gallagher switches to full-back, with her Ballina club-mate, Emily Duffy, and Connemara’s Aoibh Morrow completing the back-three.

Flannery, who captains the team in the absence of Siofra Hession, the scorer of 17 points in Connacht’s first two matches, forms a new half-back pairing with Loughrea’s Katie McNamara.

Notably, four of last season’s final team, Sarah Purcell, Emily Foley, Grainne Moran, and Ella Burns, are part of the Connacht senior squad that is heading to Belfast this weekend for the climax of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

Tuam/Oughterard’s Uillin Eilian, one of the Connacht U-18s’ vice-captains, said: “I feel there is a great vibe within the team this year. We’re all aware that this match is going to be very tough, but we are execited and I feel we will come out on top.”

Meanwhile, Kate Noons, Erin McFadden, and Usha Daly O’Toole all started last season’s final in Athlone, and they are part of Leinster’s starting pack tomorrow as Derek Maybury’s youngsters seek some revenge.

Ireland U-18 international Noons and Portarlington’s Orla O’Keeffe come into the front row, and McFadden, the Balbriggan forward who made her Leinster U-18 debut last season at just 15 years of age, packs down alongside Kate Miller at lock.

There are two more changes in the Blues’ back-line where Enniscorthy’s Eve Nolan gets the nod at inside centre, and Rebecca Cahill joins vice-captain Onigbode and Diana Izekor in a strong back-three unit.

Leinster have continuity at half-back where captain Aoibhe Kelly pairs up with Dundalk’s Sophie Malone for the third game running. They will be aiming to use home advantage to extend their winning run, which includes warm-up victories over Hartpury College and the Dragons.

LEINSTER U-18: Teniola Onigbode (Clontarf FC); Diana Izekor (Longford RFC/Wilson’s Hospital), Gráinne Cleary (Mullingar RFC), Eve Nolan (Enniscorthy RFC), Rebecca Cahill (Portlaoise RFC); Sophie Malone (Dundalk RFC), Aoibhe Kelly (Tullamore RFC/Roscrea RFC) (capt); Kate Noons (Cill Dara RFC), Orla O’Keeffe (Portarlington RFC), Shannon Codd (Wexford Wanderers RFC), Erin McFadden (Balbriggan RFC), Kate Miller (Cill Dara RFC), Katie Anne Bobbett (Ashbourne RFC), Viktorija Kubiliute (Wexford Wanderers RFC), Usha Daly O’Toole (Gorey RFC).

Replacements: Katie Kearney (Navan RFC), Katie O’Driscoll (Suttonians RFC), Moya Murtagh (Mullingar RFC), Mia Rowan (Longford RFC), Roisin Ridge (Seapoint Rugby Club), Laura Walsh (Athy RFC), Ellie White (Cill Dara RFC), Millie Leonard (Wicklow RFC).

CONNACHT U-18: Kate Gallagher (Ballina RFC); Emily Duffy (Ballina RFC), Esther Olanrewaju (Ballinasloe RFC), Grace Kelly (Claremorris RFC), Aoibh Morrow (Connemara RFC); Meabh Flannery (Galway Corinthians RFC) (capt), Katie McNamara (Loughrea RFC); Ciara Corrigan (Creggs RFC), Amy O’Toole (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Louise Seoighe (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Juno Hayes (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Isabelle Quinn (Creggs RFC), Kaitlin O’Malley (Corrib RFC), Danni Turley (Ballinasloe RFC), Evie Kennedy (Ballina RFC).

Replacements: Uillin Eilian (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Grace Kellett (Westport RFC), Katie Griffin (Loughrea RFC), Ruby Jennings (Claremorris RFC), Anna McDermott (Ballinasloe RFC), Ailbhe Gannon (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Roisin O’Sullivan (Ballinasloe RFC), Mia White (Creggs RFC).

MUNSTER U-18 WOMEN (4th) v ULSTER U-18 WOMEN (3rd), Virgin Media Park, 3pm

Olivia McKinley’s last-minute bonus point try typified a tenacious performance from Ulster at home to Leinster. Larne’s Cara McLean led by example as captain, digging in at prop, a new position for her, and heaping pressure on at the breakdown.

McLean is rejoined this week by co-captain McConalogue, reverting to her more usual number 8 role, with Inishowen starlet McConalogue slotting in on the left wing in place of Sinead Bowers.

Enniskillen duo Orlaith Maguire and Sarah Corry come in for their first starts, featuring at loosehead prop and blindside flanker respectively. Malone’s Abi Carson is also promoted from the bench to wear the number 14 jersey.

McLean was a try scorer when Ulster lost 20-12 to Munster during last season’s U-18 Women’s Interprovincial campaign. Munster went on to dominate February’s 3rd-4th place play-off in Athlone, winning 31-5 with McConalogue notching Ulster’s lone score.

MUNSTER U-18: TBC

ULSTER U-18: Aoibhin Smith (Virginia RFC); Abi Carson (Malone RFC), Amy McConkey (Cooke RFC), Caitlin Crowe (County Cavan RFC), Erin McConalogue (Inishowen RFC); Elise McDermott (Limavady RFC), Erin Robinson (Ballymena RFC); Orlaith Maguire (Enniskillen RFC), Elinor van Lill (Virginia RFC), Grace Simati (Letterkenny RFC), Olivia McKinley (Banbridge RFC), Maeve O’Dwyer (Virginia RFC), Sarah Corry (Enniskillen RFC), Laura Scott (Ards RFC), Cara McLean (Larne RFC) (capt).

Replacements: Aoife Prunty (Monaghan RFC), Lily Reaney (City of Armagh RFC), Dulcie Bowden (Cooke RFC), Brooke Schoenfeldt (Banbridge RFC), Rianna Mulligan (Enniskillen RFC), Julia Mulligan (Enniskillen RFC), Sinead Bowers (Enniskillen RFC), Tess McFadden (Monaghan RFC).

RESULTS SO FAR:

Saturday, August 17 –

MUNSTER U-18 WOMEN 14 LEINSTER U-18 WOMEN 24, Virgin Media Park

Scorers: Munster: Tries: Lily Byrne 2; Cons: Lily Byrne 2

Leinster: Tries: Emma Jane Wilson, Teniola Onigbode, Molly Whately, Sophie Malone; Cons: Aoibhe Kelly 2

HT: Munster 0 Leinster 7

ULSTER U-18 WOMEN 12 CONNACHT U-18 WOMEN 38, Newforge Sports Complex

Scorers: Ulster: Tries: Erin McConalogue, Cara McLean; Con: Elise McDermott

Connacht: Tries: Róisín O’Sullivan, Ruby Jennings, Carla Palasz, Anna McDermott, Louise Seoighe, Aoife Heaney; Cons: Siofra Hession 4

HT: Ulster 0 Connacht 12

Saturday, August 24 –

CONNACHT U-18 WOMEN 14 MUNSTER U-18 WOMEN 5, Galway Corinthians RFC

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: Siofra Hession, Faith Durkin; Cons: Siofra Hession 2

Munster: Try: Tuathal Ryan

HT: Connacht 14 Munster 0

ULSTER U-18 WOMEN 24 LEINSTER U-18 WOMEN 41, Kingspan Stadium

Scorers: Ulster: Tries: Cara McLean, Sinead Bowers, Olivia McKinley 2; Cons: Elise McDermott 2

Leinster: Tries: Teniola Onigbode 3, Kate O’Molloy, Diana Izekor 2, Penalty try; Cons: Aoibhe Kelly 2, Pen try con

HT: Ulster 5 Leinster 17

FIXTURES TO COME –

FINALS DAY:

Saturday, September 7 –

3RD PLACED TEAM v 4TH PLACED TEAM, Buccaneers RFC, 1pm

1ST PLACED TEAM v 2ND PLACED TEAM, Buccaneers RFC, 3pm