McInerney Brace Keeps Her Top Of The Interpros’ Scoring Charts

Munster winger Alana McInerney has extended her lead as the top points and try scorer in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, following a well-taken brace of tries against Connacht in Galway .

McInerney continued her excellent early season form to take her tournament haul to six tries in three matches. Now 23, she only started playing rugby in 2017 after Ennis RFC had introduced girls rugby at the club.

These are heady times for the young Clare woman both on and off the pitch, as she graduates today from the University of Limerick with a degree in Industrial Biochemistry.

Asked last week if she feels her try-scoring exploits could lead to a potential Ireland call-up, McInerney said: “I’d love to be involved. Luckily, I’ve been involved before. I’ve been in the training squads for the 15s in 2021 for the autumn internationals.

“At the start of the summer, I was involved with the Sevens, so I’ve been exposed to top quality players, top quality training up at the (IRFU) HPC.

“At the moment I’m free if Scott (Bemand) wants call me up! If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t it doesn’t.”

Chisom Ugwueru also touched down during the 29-24 bonus point win over Connacht at Dexcom Stadium, so Munster’s two starting wingers have now scored nine tries between them.

Munster finished out the round robin phases unbeaten and will play defending champions Leinster in next Saturday’s final at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 4.15pm). Tickets for the finals day are available to buy here.

Connacht’s three-try second half salvo against Fiona Hayes’ side saw them finish third in the table, and they will meet Ulster in Saturday’s 3rd-4th place play-off in Belfast (kick-off 2pm). Both games will be live on TG4, and the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Connacht flanker Faith Oviawe (22) has matched McInerney in scoring in each round so far. She struck just before half-time against Munster to move onto four tries for the campaign.

Ugwueru has a tidy three tries to her name so far, as does Ulster and Ireland number 8 Brittany Hogan who impressed again by crossing in each half during her province’s 39-14 defeat to Leinster at Kingspan Stadium.

The weekend’s action also the group of players on two tries grow, with centre Orla Dixon doubling up for Connacht, and Munster forwards Chloe Pearse and Beth Buttimer, and Leinster duo Leah Tarpey and Emma Tilly, all claiming their second scores.

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 3:

POINTS –

30 – Alana McInerney

20 – Faith Oviawe

15 – Méabh Deely, Brittany Hogan, Chisom Ugwueru

12 – Nikki Caughey

10 – Beth Buttimer, India Daley, Aoife Dalton, Orla Dixon, Laoise McGonagle, Abby Moyles, Chloe Pearse, Leah Tarpey, Lucy Thompson, Emma Tilly, Katie Whelan

9 – Kate Flannery

8 – Nicole Fowley

6 – Jemma Farrell, Vicky Irwin

5 – Claire Bennett, Molly Boyne, Kelly Burke, Ruth Campbell, Eimear Corri, Ailsa Hughes, Edel McMahon, Caoimhe Molloy, Robyn O’Connor, Tara O’Neill, Ella Roberts, Stacey Sloan

TRIES –

6 – Alana McInerney

4 – Faith Oviawe

3 – Brittany Hogan, Chisom Ugwueru

2 – Beth Buttimer, India Daley, Aoife Dalton, Méabh Deely, Orla Dixon, Laoise McGonagle, Chloe Pearse, Leah Tarpey, Lucy Thompson, Emma Tilly, Katie Whelan

1 – Claire Bennett, Molly Boyne, Kelly Burke, Ruth Campbell, Eimear Corri, Ailsa Hughes, Edel McMahon, Caoimhe Molloy, Robyn O’Connor, Tara O’Neill, Ella Roberts, Stacey Sloan