Vodafone Women’s Interpros – Round 3 Rundown

News

23rd August 2024 17:09

By Editor

Vodafone Women’s Interpros – Round 3 Rundown

The final round of the pool stage of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship promises to be action packed ahead of the finals weekend.

Table toppers Munster are in pole position as they travel to Dexcom Stadium to face Connacht, while Ulster will be aiming to build on the momentum of their draw last weekend when they host Leinster.

Match Programme

Download your weekend match programme here

Tickets

Click on the link below for ticket information from each of the teams:

Connacht Rugby

Leinster Rugby

Munster Rugby

Ulster Rugby

Where To Watch

The best place to watch is live in stadium, but if you can’t make the match then tune in to TG4 for live coverage, with all of Ulster’s games available on the BBC iPlayer.

Interviews & Team News

