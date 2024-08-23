Vodafone Women’s Interpros – Round 3 Rundown

The final round of the pool stage of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship promises to be action packed ahead of the finals weekend.

Table toppers Munster are in pole position as they travel to Dexcom Stadium to face Connacht, while Ulster will be aiming to build on the momentum of their draw last weekend when they host Leinster.

Match Programme

Caughey: We’ll Have To Bring Our Best Game To Belfast