McInerney Setting The Pace As Top Scorer In Vodafone Women’s Interpros

Winger Alana McInerney has contributed handsomely to Munster’s strong start to the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, with her four tries marking her out as the leading points and try scorer after two rounds.

McInerney is setting the pace at the top of the scoring charts following her impressive first half hat-trick against Ulster, and Saturday’s neatly-finished match winner at home to defending champions Leinster.

The in-form Ennis woman and her team-mates take their title challenge on the road next Saturday when they visit Connacht at Dexcom Stadium (kick-off 2.30pm – live on TG4). Tickets are available to buy here.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The back-to-back bonus point wins have already secured Munster’s place in the August 31 final in Kingspan Stadium, as they bid to lift the trophy for the third time in four seasons.

Connacht duo Méabh Deely and Faith Oviawe (pictured below) are the tournament’s joint-second top scorers so far with 15 points each.

Full-back Deely touched down twice and kicked five points in their 25-all draw with Ulster, during which athletic forward Oviawe brilliantly burst through for her third try in two games.

Leinster (five points), Ulster (four), and Connacht (three) can all still mathematically qualify for the Championship decider.

Kingspan Stadium will play host to the crunch third round clash between Ulster and Leinster next Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm – live on TG4 YouTube channel/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website – with tickets available here).

Leinster out-half Nikki Caughey has also reached double figures with 12 points from six successful conversions, and there is a group of six players on 10 points courtesy of their two-try tallies.

Caughey’s half-back partner Katie Whelan, who missed Leinster’s second round encounter with Munster, bagged a brace in their opener against Connacht.

Saturday’s matches saw Laoise McGonagle, Lucy Thompson, India Daley, Aoife Dalton, and Chisom Ugwueru each score their second tries in the space of a week.

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 2:

POINTS –

20 – Alana McInerney

15 – Méabh Deely, Faith Oviawe

12 – Nikki Caughey

10 – India Daley, Aoife Dalton, Laoise McGonagle, Lucy Thompson, Chisom Ugwueru, Katie Whelan

9 – Kate Flannery

6 – Vicky Irwin, Abby Moyles

5 – Claire Bennett, Beth Buttimer, Brittany Hogan, Ailsa Hughes, Caoimhe Molloy, Tara O’Neill, Chloe Pearse, Ella Roberts, Stacey Sloan, Leah Tarpey, Emma Tilly

4 – Nicole Fowley

2 – Jemma Farrell

TRIES –

4 – Alana McInerney

3 – Faith Oviawe

2 – India Daley, Aoife Dalton, Méabh Deely, Laoise McGonagle, Lucy Thompson, Chisom Ugwueru, Katie Whelan

1 – Claire Bennett, Beth Buttimer, Brittany Hogan, Ailsa Hughes, Caoimhe Molloy, Tara O’Neill, Chloe Pearse, Ella Roberts, Stacey Sloan, Leah Tarpey, Emma Tilly