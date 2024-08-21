Together Standing Tall – Available To Pre-Order Now

An epic account of the IRFU’s history, told through the people at the heart of the teams who have worn the green jersey.

For 150 years rugby has been at the centre of the Irish sporting landscape. Its story is one of great moments – Grand Slams, Triple Crowns, Munster’s historic win over the All Blacks, European triumphs for Ulster and Leinster, Connacht’s day to drink from the cup of glory; as well as great players and unforgettable characters.

This official IRFU story of Irish rugby, written by John Scally with a foreword by Paul O’Connell, marks the union’s 150-year anniversary and considers the scaffolding that upholds Irish rugby today: the provinces, the clubs, the schools and the underage structure.

Featuring interviews with a who’s who of Irish rugby including Ollie Campbell, Peter Clohessy, Fiona Coghlan, Ciaran Fitzgerald, Jack Kyle, Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Tony O’Reilly, Joe Schmidt, Fiona Steed and Tony Ward, it shows that perhaps the greatest service that Irish rugby has given the island over the last 150 years is to be a very rare unifying force.

Beautifully illustrated with over 150 photographs from INPHO photographic agency it captures the richness of the story of Irish rugby: an epic tale of guts, grit and glory.

Together Standing Tall will be published by Gill Books on Thursday, 5 September 2024, priced at €29.99.