Ireland Team Named For Final Round Of U18 Series

The Ireland U18 Schools, sponsored by PwC, face Georgia in their final match of the U18 Series in South Africa on Tuesday afternoon. The match kicks off at 14.30 Irish time with live coverage on Super Sport Schools.

Ireland opened the series with a stylish 42-28 win against England scoring six tries along the way. Last Friday saw them defeated by hosts South Africa whose strong first half laid a platform for their 38-26 win.

Johnny O’Sullivan starts on the right wing as one of three changes to the starting back line from Round 2. Conor O’Shaughnessy comes in at out half with Christopher Barrett named at scrum half.

In the pack Jamie Conway and Sami Bishti pack down on either side of Conor Magee in the front row; Joe Finn comes into the second row while Michael Walsh starts in the backrow.

The match is live on Supert Sport Schools website and app – click here for more

U18 Ireland Schools v U18 Georgia (Tuesday 20 August 2024, U18 International Series, Paarl Boys High School, South Africa)

15. Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby) Captain

14. Johnny O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Jack Deegan (CC Roscrea College/Leinster Rugby)

12. Sean Walsh (Colaiste Einde/ Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

11. Brian O’Flaherty (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

9. Christopher Barrett CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

1. Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

2. Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

3. Sami Bishti (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

4. Joe Finn (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

5. Dylan McNeice (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

6. Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

7. Bill Hayes (CC Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

8. Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

17. Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

18. Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

19. Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

20. Diarmaid O’Connell (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

21. James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

22. Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

23. Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

24. Thomas Dougan (Royal School Armagh/Ulster Rugby)

25. James O’Leary (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

26. Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)