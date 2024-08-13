Qualification Process For Expanded Men’s Rugby World Cup Confirmed

World Rugby has announced a reimagination of the qualification process for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 organised in Australia from 1 October to 13 November 2027, the first event to feature 24 nations.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

With the core principle of qualifying on merit and simplifying the process for fans and teams, the new process opens new avenues for more teams to reach the pinnacle of the sport, raising global standards along the way. The redefined process follows extensive consultation with World Rugby’s six Regional Associations and is underpinned by the World Rugby Council decision in October 2023 to expand the tournament from 20 to 24 teams, reflecting the sport’s mission to supercharge global growth.

Consideration is also being given to linking the qualification process to determining the participating teams for the debut of the Nations Championship Division 2 in 2026. This would mean an unprecedented opportunity for all qualified teams to access a high level of competition to prepare for rugby’s showcase event.

With 12 teams – France, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, Champions South Africa, Scotland, Wales, Fiji, Australia, England, Argentina and Japan – having qualified directly by finishing

top three in their pool at France 2023, 12 teams will be determined via the RWC 2027 global qualification process.

With all six regions having at least one direct qualifying spot, the new process features a blend of existing regional competitions, a pathway through the new Pacific Nations Cup, a cross-continental play-off and one final qualification tournament. In each region, teams will qualify as follows:

• Europe (4) – Rugby Europe Championship 2025 top four teams

• Africa (1) – Rugby Africa Cup 2025 champions

• Asia (1) – Asia Rugby Men’s Championship 2025 champions

• South America (1) – Sudamerica Rugby Championship 2025 champions

• Pacific (3) – Pacific Nations Cup 2025 top three teams (minus Fiji and Japan already

qualified)

• South America / Pacific Play-off (1) – Sudamerica Rugby Championship 2025

runners up against Pacific Nations Cup’s bottom team (not including qualified

teams)

• Final Qualification Tournament (1)

The Final Qualification Tournament will comprise one pool of four teams, playing in round-robin format with the winner on competition points after playing all other teams qualifying for Australia 2027. The four teams will be from:

• Sudamerica Rugby Championship 2025 third

• South America / Pacific Play-off loser

• Rugby Europe Championship 2025 fifth

• Africa / Asia Play-off winner (Rugby Africa Championship 2025 runner-up v Asia

Rugby Championship runner-up)

With all qualification set to be concluded by the end of 2025, a first for Men’s Rugby World Cups, all teams will be known before the Rugby World Cup 2027 Draw takes place ahead of the Men’s Six Nations 2026.

The new format will feature six pools of four teams, with a round of 16 added prior to the quarter-finals. This will enable the tournament window to be reduced from seven to six weeks, while promoting a rhythm that builds momentum across the pool phase and respects the same minimum number of rest days between matches as at France 2023.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “This qualification process is on the side of growth and sustainability for the game as a whole. We are fully committed to respecting the fundamental principle of expanded opportunity, and the blend of existing regional competitions, new cross-region competitions and a final qualification process reflects that ambition.

“Providing certainty to the unions in pursuit of the Australian dream will help teams fine tune their preparations and provide fans with an exciting road to Rugby World Cup 2027 next year where all places will be up for grabs.”

“It is our desire for the process to qualify teams into the first iteration of the Nations Championship Division 2, which begins in 2026. This has the major advantage of ensuring that all teams will have strong, high-level competition and preparation ahead of Rugby World Cup 2027, raising standards globally.”