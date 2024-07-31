Garryowen’s Fitzgerald Earns Short-Term Deal With Munster

Munster Rugby have confirmed that Garryowen centre Bryan Fitzgerald has joined the province on a three-month contract.

The 25-year-old produced a number of excellent performances this past season, captaining Garryowen to promotion from Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B, and the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup title.

Fitzgerald scored a try in the Light Blues’ Munster Senior Cup final win over Cork Constitution on St. Patrick’s Day, and racked up 10 tries as they earned promotion back to the top flight of the Energia All-Ireland League.

The Limerick man played his schools rugby with Crescent College Comprehensive and has two caps for the Ireland Club team. He started twice as the Ireland Club XV won the Dalriada Cup series in 2020.

An Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B Player of the Year nominee, he also produced a standout performance for the AIL Select XV side that played Munster ‘A’ in May, scoring two tries.

As part of Munster’s recruitment and succession planning, All-Ireland League players are continually tracked and observed by provincial staff throughout the domestic campaign.

Fitzgerald’s performances throughout this past season caught the eye and resulted in this exciting opportunity for the strong-running and skilful centre.

Meanwhile, week one of pre-season is under way with the Munster senior Men’s squad returning to the High Performance Centre on Monday as preparations begin ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The players involved in international action over the summer have begun their respective off-seasons, and will join up with the rest of the squad in the coming weeks.