Competition For Selection Driving Standards – Hayes

Munster Women’s Head Coach Fiona Hayes is looking forward to this year’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship. The extended women’s squad are into their third week of training ahead of their first fixture against Ulster at Virgin Media Park on the 10th August.

Speaking to MunsterRugby.ie Hayes talks about making the most of the time the squad have together, and the importance of these few weeks of preparation.

“We’ve kept squad numbers quite high so sessions have been absolutely brilliant numbers wise, and intensity has been up through the roof which is great to see.”

The focus is on, and with a huge number of players to choose from, she talks about the positives of the competition for selection, especially with several youngsters coming up, having trained with the National Talent Squad this year.

“Some of the girls have stepped up from the U18s, who I haven’t seen a lot of this year, and their skill set is something special.”

She highlights key players in previous years, such as Eimear Considine, training this summer, having come back from having a baby. Speaking about Considine, Hayes says “what she offers those younger girls in experience and how she talks to them on the pitch is brilliant.”

After the disappointment of losing out in the final against Leinster last year, there is an opportunity for this season’s preparations to target specific areas, and allow the team to head into August with a renewed confidence.

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 1

Saturday, August 10

Munster v Ulster, Virgin Media Park, 2.30pm; Buy tickets here

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 2

Saturday, August 17

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 4.45pm; Buy tickets here